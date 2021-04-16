Air Malta adds Orly airport in Paris to its May schedule

Air Malta has announced its operating schedule for May, adding the Parisian airport Orly to its itinerary.

The airline now has 26 weekly flight across 11 destinations.

“Following customer demand, we are happy to announce the addition of this second Paris hub to our network in addition to Charles de Gaulle airport. Whilst our current flight schedule remains significantly less than that operated in summer 2019, we are constantly monitoring and adapting our network and schedule to ensure essential passenger and cargo connectivity to and from the Maltese islands and main city airports,” Air Malta’s Chief Commercial Officer Roy Kinnear said.

Kinnear said the airline was happy with the success of the vaccination rollouts in many countries, especially Malta. “Such success augurs well for a restart in tourism, and the airline encourages efforts to speed up this process. Only through such coordinated initiatives can states safely start to relax their travel restrictions, and we can see an increased demand for travel,” Kinnear added.

The airline said it welcomed efforts to make travel easier, coordinated, and safe for customers, together with initiatives like the digital green certificate that would allow EU citizens who have been vaccinated, tested negative or recovered from COVID-19 to travel more freely within the EU.

Air Malta stressed that travel health requirements are the prerogative of the national health authorities of the countries from which the airline operates and that it will continue to abide by all health requirements as directed.

The airline said it will grow its operations as the demand for booking grows in the months ahead.