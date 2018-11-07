Ryanair says new 10kg bag tariff has improved airport queues and punctuality

Low fares giant Ryanair has defended its new bag policy to charge for a 10kg bag, claiming it has improved punctuality in the first week since its introduction.

The policy has attracted an investigation by Italian air travel authorities, while Maltese MEPs Alfred Sant and Roberta Metsola want an EU investigation on the fairness of the new tariffs.

Sant and Metsola asked the European Commission whether it has any plans to follow up on the Italian Competition Authority’s investigation on Ryanair’s baggage policy, and other carriers that have similar pricing structures.

The Italian Competition Authority announced it was opening an investigation on Ryanair’s policy of charging passengers for carry-on hand luggage. Consumers will be allowed to take with them for free a small, single carry-on bag, such as a purse or laptop case. However, consumers will be charged for a 10kg carry-on hand luggage as from 1 November, Ryanair explained on its website.

But Ryanair has said customers will be saving more money by switching to the €8, 10 kg bag versus the €25, 20kg bag, as well as enjoying faster access through airport security as the volume of carry-on bags fall, faster boarding time and fewer flight delays.

“There has been better punctuality - 88% of Ryanair flights have arrived on-time since 1 November, compared to 77% in the seven days prior to the change in policy,” Ryanair said in a statement.

Under the new policy, priority boarding customers continue to bring 2 free carry-on bags on board, but non-priority customers can only bring one free small carry-on bag. Non-priority customers who wish to bring a second bigger (wheelie) bag can buy a lower cost 10kg check bag for just €8 at time of booking - currently a 20kg bag costs €25.

“We’ve received lots of positive feedback from our customers and airports across Europe that our new bag policy has reduced airport security queues and improved the boarding gate experience, with 11% better punctuality, as we eliminate free gate bags and related flight delays,” Ryanair’s Kenny Jacobs said.

Ryanair customers have already saved millions of euro as they switch from our €25 x 20kg checked bag to our new lower cost €8 x 10kg checked bag option. Up to 50% of customers continue to bring two free carry-on bags as they choose our Priority Boarding service.”