[WATCH] Fortina’s sightseeing pass gives access to ferries, buses, museums and entertainment spost

iSeeMalta gives single access to ferries, public transport and musuems

The Fortina group have launched a new “one-stop-shop tourism concept” partnered with a €20 million investment in four new state-of-art vessels.

Fortina Investments CEO Edward Zammit Tabona said that the new concept, iSeeMalta, will offer visitors and commuters the chance of linking their land and sea transport needs.

The new state of the art vessels, built by renowned UK shipbuilder Wight Shipyard, will measure between 20 to 33 metres and will be equipped with energy-saving features and measures.

The new ships, which will be operated by Captain Morgan cruises, will be branded with the iconic City Sightseeing logo, and are expected to arrive to Malta during the first half of next year.

The iSeeMalta concept will offer travellers the chance to access to ferry services, City Sightseeing buses, public transport as well as museums, Heritage Malta sites, entertainment spots, and other attractions, though a single pass.

The pass will be available as a card and though a phone app and will be available in packages ranging from one to six days while including a Gozo option.

“This package will offer tourists maximum flexibility to organise visits according to their own schedule,” Zammit Tabona said.

The iSeeMalta package will also save visitor money, as it will cost less much less than purchasing individual and transport and attraction tickets.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat was also in attendance at the press conference and said that the fact that the private sector is realising the importance of sustainable and low-emission technologies, makes the service even more competitive.

“This is a sign of the company preparing itself for future needs,” Muscat said.

He also said that investment in low-emission technology shows a shift in the country’s mentality and culture.

Muscat concluded by saying that next year’s budget felicitates for this service to be extended to other parts of the country.

We have managed to make prices so competitive thanks to the collaboration we’ve received from our partners, enabling visitors to benefit from a flexible and efficient service provided by an experienced operator they can trust.” Zammit Tabona said.