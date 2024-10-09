Government wants to increase nurses at Mater Dei Hospital, Abela tells MUMN

Government wants to increase the number of nurses working at Mater Dei Hospital, Prime Minister Robert Abela has said.

Abela was speaking during a pre-Budget consultation with the Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses at Castille on Wednesday.

He also announced that the Emergency Department has recently added 40 new nurses.

Abela said government has extended an initiative through which nurses who fall seriously ill will be granted greater flexibility regarding their work, allowing them to take care of their health while having more peace of mind.

The Prime Minister also outlined several initiatives and measures that have been implemented to improve the working conditions of healthcare workers, particularly nurses and midwives.

He said that other initiatives, including the MUMN’s suggestion that new nurses working with contractors receive intensive training to ensure quality service, are planned to continue being introduced.

Attending the meeting with the Prime Minister were Ministers Clyde Caruana and Jo Etienne Abela, Parliamentary Secretaries Andy Ellul and Malcolm Paul Agius Galea, Government MPs Deo Debattista and Romilda Zarb, and the Head of the Secretariat at the Office of the Prime Minister, Mark Mallia.