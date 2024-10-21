General Workers' Union wants continuation of Stabbilità scheme, energy subsidies

The General Workers’ Union (GWU) has unveiled its proposals for the 2025 Budget, calling on government to retain the Stabbilità scheme and energy subsidies.

GWU secretary general Josef Bugeja and president Victor Carachi outlined the union's aims, which span a number of sectors, including employment, governance, education, health, and the environment.

During a press conference, it was explained that the automatic enrollment of workers into a trade union of their choice was a key proposal. The GWU said this initiative will help combat workplace exploitation and improve job conditions, further strengthening workers' rights across the country.

The GWU is also calling for more responsible public spending to ensure national wealth reaches Malta's most vulnerable populations.

The union stressed the importance of maintaining subsidies on energy and fuel prices, as well as continuing the Stabbilità scheme. The GWU also proposed updated labour laws to better protect remote and flexible workers and called for double pay on Sundays and public holidays.

Mental health also featured in the union’s proposals, with a call for every workplace to have trained mental health first-aiders. Other recommendations include enhancing work-life balance through increased parental leave pay, raising pensions, and expanding support for the disabled and visually impaired.

The GWU also emphasised environmental sustainability, pushing for stricter emission standards, subsidies for electric vehicles, and the creation of more green spaces. To address rising housing costs, the union supports expanding the equity sharing scheme for low-income individuals and boosting funding for social housing projects.

Infrastructure investment, particularly in Gozo, was highlighted as well, with the union calling for improved roadworks planning, parking facilities, and further development in essential infrastructure across the island.

The proposals have been submitted to the Maltese Council for Economic and Social Development.