menu

Fiscal paradox: Decreasing spending while putting more money in people’s pockets

Malta’s GDP is expected to continue growing in real terms, despite the government committing itself to a more contractionary approach to its fiscal spending 

nicole_meilak
28 October 2024, 7:32pm
by Nicole Meilak
1 min read
Office of the Prime Minister (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
Office of the Prime Minister (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)

GDP will grow and inflation will moderate over the years, according to the Budget 2025 estimates, despite a drop in the government’s recurrent expenditure as a percentage of GDP.  

Real GDP growth is expected to hover between 4.3% and 4.5% over the next three years, which is well above the real GDP growth averages at EU level. 

The inflation rate will also moderate between 2.1% and 2.3% over the same time period.  

Meanwhile, the gap between recurrent revenue and recurrent expenditure is expected to widen significantly over the next years. In 2025, recurrent expenditure will sit at 29.3% of GDP while revenue will stand at 31.5%. By 2027, these will be 27.5% and 31.5% respectively.  

This growing gap between government revenue and expenditure comes down to increased efforts in tax collection, as well as decreased spending on energy subsidies as a percentage of total government expenditure.  

As far as energy subsidies are concerned, the share of government spending on this measure should drop to 2.4% in 2025. In 2023, the spending share was 4.8% of recurrent expenditure. 

Between changes in tax bands, spending on subsidies, and other budgetary measures, the government should be putting around €550 million in people’s pockets. 

Meanwhile, capital expenditure is set to grow over the years. It is set to dip slightly in 2025 to 4.4% of GDP, but by 2027, the government will be spending 5% of GDP on capital projects. 

The deficit should decrease over the years and reach the 3% of GDP target in 2026. In 2025, the deficit should drop to 3.5% of GDP. 

Public debt will increase slightly as a percentage of GDP but will only reach 50.1% in 2025 before dropping to 50% in 2026 and 49.2% in 2027.  

 

Nicole Meilak is deputy online editor and IĠM press awards (Most Promising Journalist) wi...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.