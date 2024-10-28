Budget 2025: No VAT on female sanitary products

After allocating €500,000 last year to start providing sanitary products in schools as a pilot project, the government will now eliminate the tax on women’s sanitary products by reducing the VAT rate on these essential products to 0%.

“This tax reduction will also apply to medical accessories for women related to cancer treatment,” finance minister Clyde Caruana said.

He said the budget will further strengthen reforms dealing with the National Strategy and Action Plan for Equality against gender-based violence and domestic violence, and the Strategy against Trafficking in Human Beings.