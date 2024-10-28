[WATCH] Bernard Grech: Budget was drawn up to save Robert Abela’s political career

Budget 2025 was drawn up to save Prime Minister Robert Abela’s skin, Opposition leader Bernard Grech has said.

“It is clear the Budget was drawn up to save Robert Abela’s political career after the results of last June’s European Parliament election,” he told journalists outside parliament on Monday evening.

He was speaking after Finance Minister Clyde Caruana read out government’s financial measures for next year.

“The government knows what the people’s problems are – the quality of life, infrastructure, over population, services, power cuts, drainage problems – the Budget fails to address these problems,” he said. “These problems not only affect people in Malta, but also those who seek to invest in the country. It is a Budget which will leave you in traffic and waiting at the hospital. This is a Budget which will leave you without the medicines you need.”

He said it is “useless” to have the Budget theme centred around quality when that same quality is not then provided to people. Grech also said the Budget fails to listen to the calls by social partners for government to provide a direction in which the country should head.

“A lot of words were said, but at the end of the day mean your quality of life will not improve,” he said.

Grech said government has admitted the population will continue to increase.

He said a rudderless government cannot give the country a direction, and Malta needs a government which prioritises quality of life and a clean environment.

“That is why we will continue to consult with social partners and people in general to prepare a clear vision for the country,” he said. “We will not be a government of cliches, but a government improves people’s lives.”