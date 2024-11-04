Budget 2025 is evidence of government's lack of plan for the future

Grech tore into Budget 2025 for failing to address major issues such as traffic, senseless construction, and public services that are failing to keep up with demand.

Grech stated that there has never been a Prime Minister who made more u-turns than Robert Abela. He listed examples such as his insistence against a public inquiry into the death of Jean Paul Sofia, his position on Rosianne Cutajar and plans for a yacht marina in Marsaskala.

The PN Leader said that while government tries to give the impression that everything is under control, and so will try to control those who don’t agree. He referenced a circular from the Department for Education that imposed strict restrictions on educators wishing to engage in media appearances.

Grech further slammed government for a litany of corruption scandals which he said the public has become accustomed to. Grech stated that systemic corruption is having serious consequences for the country, threatening its finances, economy, and international reputation. He mentioned the social benefits racket, the Vitals scandal, and the ID cards scandal, among others, insisting that these have eroded public trust in institutions.

“This is driving away foreign investment from Malta and discouraging Maltese investors,” he noted.

The opposition leader outlined a series of economic reforms that a PN-led government would implement if elected in the next general election. Among them, Grech proposed significant reduction in income tax for individuals and corporations.

Grech also proposed targeted tax reductions to support families, specifically by adjusting the Parent Rate tax brackets, explaining that the measure aims to ease the financial strain on families with dependent children.

The PN leader pledged to reduce taxes for pensioners and introduce a special allowance for those residing in private care homes. He also proposed creating a special allowance for parents who do not pay taxes, such as stay-at-home mothers.

Once again, Grech promised to remove the taxation of the Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA), describing it as a logical step. He proposed implementing tax credits to help the private sector to manage the increased costs associated with wage adjustments.

With regards to Gozo, Grech said the PN would address the neglect suffered by Malta’s sister island. He called for a tailored strategy for Gozo that prioritizes investment in several key areas.

These include addressing the state of Gozo’s roads, which Grech said is currently impacting residents’ and discourages investment.

On the island’s connectivity, Grech called for a serious alternative of connectivity between Malta and Gozo that goes beyond the Mġarr port. He noted that this port is already suffering with congestion problems.

When asked by MaltaToday whether the PN earmarked a possible location for the port, Grech stated that there could be a number of options to be explored. The PN leader said that serious studies would need to be made so that communities and the environment could be respected.

To address the rapid population growth that has also hit Gozo, Grech proposed developing a new local plan and a new social plan to guide Gozo's development over the next three decades.

Grech concluded his replica by stating that Malta and Gozo need a government that reflect the values of hard work and talent. “What this country needs is a government of quality. A Nationalist government.”