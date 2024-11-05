PM Robert Abela outlines vision for a 'quality Malta', takes aim at Nationalist Party

Prime Minister Robert Abela came out guns blazing during his Budget replica speech, laying out a clearer vision for a ‘quality Malta’ but taking an aggressive tone when criticising the Nationalist Party.

Opening his speech, Abela said Malta has specific challenges that it must overcome. He said people are right to question the government’s plan to promote a ‘quality leap’, as well as its strategies to balance investment with foreign labour and improve infrastructure.

“If I had to condense the answer into one word, it would be ‘quality,’” he said, urging Malta to transition from traditional metrics of success to those prioritising long-term value.

He drew comparisons to the government’s handling of past crises, like irregular immigration and COVID-19, suggesting that Malta is equipped to address current economic challenges with a quality-first approach.

Tourism and migration

Abela proposed a new approach to evaluating investment by measuring not only its economic benefits but also its societal impact.

Regarding tourism, he advocated for a shift in how success is measured, from the sheer number of arrivals to the quality of visitors. He said Malta needs to attract affluent tourists who stay longer. “We’re at an advantage with our culture and history, but that alone won’t attract high-quality tourists. They expect a clean environment and a high level of service,” he said.

Abela announced a tourism policy consultation process for later this year, which will consider issues such as the prevalence of apartment rentals and their impact on local residents.

Abela also touched on labour migration. He said the Labour government won’t allow a situation whereby employers hire foreign labour for the sake of keeping local wages low.

“Certain businesses hire and fire foreign workers on a weekly business,” he said, adding that the workforce needs to be strengthened through skills training.

He mentioned temping agencies, saying they spent years operating in an unregulated market. “We addressed the reality for the first time and introduced a robust regulatory framework in this area.”

Family measures

Abela said the Labour Party is committed to family welfare, and two Budget measures show this: the increase in children’s allowances and the income tax cuts. He argued that these measures could save families an additional month’s salary annually.

In response to concerns raised by the Nationalist Party, he clarified that the government does not intend to raise the official retirement age, though the number of years required to qualify for a full pension has increased by one year.

Transport and health

On infrastructure, Abela said the government will make significant changes to traffic management and waste collection. He said the government needs to transition to digital systems, especially in traffic management.

“We can’t rely on outdated systems; it’s like using CDs instead of Spotify in an era where you can barely find a CD player,” he said, adding that the government is considering adopting AI and drone technology for real-time traffic monitoring.

Abela said the government will enter into €14 million partnership with private health providers to reduce waiting lists for surgeries.

The government will also expand the amount of mental health services offered, including telehealth and community outreach programs. “We’re determined to address the stigma around mental health,” he said.

Education and public sector support

Malta’s early school leaving rate remains a concern for Abela, who stressed the importance of keeping youth engaged in education. “If we want a good future for our youths, we need to convince them to stay in school and continue learning,” he said.

He briefly congratulated Glenn Micallef, who was confirmed as Malta’s next European Commissioner on Monday.

He also announced a €1.2 billion agreement for public sector employees, which will provide a six-year package, including additional paid emergency leave. “This is what the government does when it really believes in the human resources of its country,” he said.

In support of Gozo, Abela mentioned a €93 million investment, including an added ferry to the Gozo Channel fleet to improve connectivity.

Opposition takedown

Abela dedicated a considerable part of his speech to criticising the Nationalist Party. He described the party as lacking a coherent plan and being divided on key issues.

He also criticised the Nationalist Party for not publishing its pre-Budget document, despite starting work on one.

At one point, Abela insinuated that the pre-Budget document was leaked to the Labour Party by Nationalist MP Adrian Delia. The MP denied this on Facebook.

Abela specifically mentioned the Nationalist Party’s failure to file financial accounts on time and questioned their ability to manage the country’s finances effectively.

The Prime Minister also took issue with the party’s legal challenge to prohibit public broadcasting of Budget-related content, and he accused it of hypocrisy on the issue of foreign labor.

Closing statements

In closing, Abela said the Labour Party is committed to progressive reform, resilience, and unity in addressing Malta’s challenges.

“The Labour Party is the only political force that can bring reform and positive change,” he said. “We are ready to face the challenges of tomorrow.”