Alex Borg says budget must tackle social and mental health issues

Budget 2026 should focus not only on financial measures but also on Malta’s social challenges, Nationalist Party leader Alex Borg said on Sunday.

Social issues cannot be ignored in a society increasingly focused on career success, he said on the eve of the budget as he addressed supporters in Ħaż-Żebbuġ.

Borg called for urgent action on poverty, homelessness, drug addiction, prostitution and mental health.

He said tackling social issues is not about votes but a moral obligation to not leave these people behind.

“The budget is the financial package to help the Maltese and Gozitans from a financial perspective, but it should also have a social soul,” Borg said. “Dozens of people cannot afford their afternoon meal and go to soup kitchens. As a result, many sleep on the street or wake up not knowing if they will have a mattress to sleep on tomorrow.”

On mental health, Borg pledged that the PN would invest in a new hospital and expand services across towns and villages in Malta. He criticised the government for ignoring solutions proposed by local experts, emphasising the country needs accessible mental health support.

He added traffic congestion and connectivity problems between Malta and Gozo also affect physical and mental well-being.

He reiterated calls for a memorandum of understanding to be signed between the Opposition and the government to agree on a long-term mass transport plan. Borg stressed the importance of replacing the aged Gozo ferry ship Nikolaus with a new ship to improve travel between the islands.

Borg also promoted measures to improve work-life balance, including a year of parental leave and a special tax bracket for parents with two children. He said the Nationalist Party should not shy away from innovative proposals, highlighting the four-day work week, which has sparked a national discussion.

The PN leader welcomed the government’s plan to provide Gozitan students studying in Malta with a monthly grant of €280.

He also spoke about Malta’s environment, recalling how the PN presented a private members’ bill to protect the environment in the Constitution, ensuring Maltese citizens would have the same rights as people in over 100 other nations. Borg urged the country to ask what kind of Malta and Gozo will be left for future generations, emphasising the need to protect heritage, history, and identity.

The leader also spoke about his recent visit to Brussels to secure funds for farmers, fishermen, businesses, and environmental initiatives, reinforcing the PN’s commitment to Malta both at home and abroad.

Dr George Vital Zammit, who is coordinating the PN’s electoral programme, praised the courage shown by Borg and the party, saying that ideas without courage are meaningless.

He stressed that the PN is not afraid to discuss the issues worrying people and will continue to do so.