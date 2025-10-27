LIVE | Budget day: Follow MaltaToday for live updates throughout the day
Finance Minister Clyde Caruana will this evening deliver the budget for 2026, outlining the government’s financial and economic plans for the coming year.
The Budget speech, one of the most anticipated events on Malta’s political calendar, will be presented in Parliament later today at around 6:30pm.
This liveblog will also be providing readers with updates on NGOs’ planned protest outside parliament over government’s planning bills.
'We are a government that will keep taking care of its people'
Finance Minister Clyde Caruana has published a short Facebook post as journalists are being briefed about tonight's budget.
"In a world full of uncertainties, today we will once again send a strong message that we are a government that will keep taking care of its people," he said.
Journalists getting briefed
MaltaToday Deputy Online Editor Nicole Meilak is currently with other journalists in a press briefing being led by Finance Minister Clyde Caruana
Protestors camped outside parliament
While Clyde Caruana applies the finishing touches to his speech, environmental activists remain camped outside parliament. The Ġustizzja għal Artna campaign brings together several organisations and resident associations against government's proposed planning reform. A protest is planned at 5:30pm this evening in Valletta to coincide with the budget speech. Activists want the planning bills and legal notices tabled in parliament to be withdrawn. They insist the reform will weaken the few checks and balances in place, give the Planning Authority overarching powers, effectively undermining local plans, and preventing the courts from fully revoking a permit. This morning several members of the public entering Valletta for work or shopping stopped by to engage with activists.
Kurt Sansone
It’s budget day!
Good morning! It’s budget day, and MaltaToday’s journalists and analysts will be providing you with the latest updates and analysis on measures announced by Finance Minister Clyde Caruana this afternoon.
MaltaToday will also be publishing a special print edition tomorrow of its midweek newspaper, containing a breakdown of government measures and an analysis by MaltaToday's resident economist JP Fabri.