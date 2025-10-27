LIVE | Budget day: Follow MaltaToday for live updates throughout the day

🔴 LIVE

Finance Minister Clyde Caruana will this evening deliver the budget for 2026, outlining the government’s financial and economic plans for the coming year.

The Budget speech, one of the most anticipated events on Malta’s political calendar, will be presented in Parliament later today at around 6:30pm.

MaltaToday will be running live coverage throughout the day, with continuous updates, expert analysis and a breakdown of government measures.

This liveblog will also be providing readers with updates on NGOs’ planned protest outside parliament over government’s planning bills.

Stay tuned for detailed breakdowns of Budget measures and their impact on workers, families and citizens, including any changes to income tax, cost-of-living and housing schemes.