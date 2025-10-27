Budget 2026 | People set to inherit homes they live in to pay 3.5% tax on first €400,000

People already living in the home they are set to inherit will only have to pay 3.5% tax on the first €400,000 of its value.

This was announced during Finance Minister Clyde Caruana’s budget speech on Monday as he spoke about property and home-related measures.

Caruana said that the First-Time Buyers’ scheme will be renewed, giving eligible buyers a grant of €1,000 every year for ten years, adding that more than 7,000 people have benefitted from the scheme so far.

To help first-time buyers with financing, the scheme that assists with the 10% home loan deposit is raising its property value limit from €225,000 to €250,000.

Caruana added that the government is negotiating with banks to make it easier for low-income individuals to use social loans to buy homes.

The finance minister also announced that the equity sharing scheme is being expanded to welcome applicants in the 25–30 age bracket who may lack the funds to secure a loan. Under this arrangement, the applicant funds half the property price, and the Housing Authority covers the remainder, which must be repaid within 20 years.

For individuals who are separated and seeking to purchase a home, the property value limit qualifying for assistance will be increased to €350,000.