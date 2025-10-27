Budget 2026 | Forget Dubai: Land reclamation off Freeport to be limited to industrial use

For the first time, the government has identified a site for large-scale land reclamation extending beyond the current Freeport perimeter in Birżebbuġa.

The reclaimed area will be dedicated to industrial purposes, with a focus on attracting maritime-related activities. Certain commercial operations will also be relocated from other areas, freeing up space for public use.

Land reclamation has been discussed in Malta for over two decades, with past proposals often tied to Dubai-style, large-scale real estate developments. Studies have repeatedly highlighted environmental and economic challenges.

Previous studies identified environmentally sensitive sites such as Qalet Marku in Bahar ic-Caghaq and the Xgħajra coastline.

The new approach marks a significant shift: the focus is now solely on industrial and maritime uses, avoiding residential or commercial real estate projects.