WATCH | Budget 2026 | Borg questions ‘greatest budget ever’ claim saying key sectors ignored

Opposition leader Alex Borg has questioned why government is labelling its budget for 2026 as the “greatest ever” when it forgot to address the country’s biggest issues.

“Traffic, mass transportation, over population, mental health hospitals, drug problems - these were all issues the government has forgot to address,” he told the House.

Borg was delivering his first budget replica speech since being elected leader in the summer.

The Nationalist leader started off by reacting to the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) arbitration tribunal ruling, accusing the government of failing to recover the millions lost in the Vitals hospitals deal, saying that despite paying €900 million of public funds, “no investment was made.”

“You can see this if you go to the Gozo General Hospital, to Karin Grech Hospital, to St Luke’s Hospital,” Borg said, criticising the government for describing the court decision on the hospitals concession as a victory when it will still have to compensate the American company.

Borg ‘underwhelmed’ after all the hype

Alex Borg said he had been looking forward to the measures announced in what Prime Minister Robert Abela and Finance Minister Clyde Caruana had been labelling the “biggest budget ever.”

But, he said, the budget was a disappointment that failed to address the country’s pressing challenges — including traffic, overpopulation, the cost of living and environmental degradation.

The Opposition leader said a future Nationalist government would put forward measures and a long-term vision “for Maltese citizens to live and enjoy their lives without being overworked.”

On the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), Borg noted that NSO figures show around 100,000 people in Malta are at risk of poverty. Recalling a recent visit to a soup kitchen, he said it exposed him to “a reality I do not wish on anyone.”

Reiterating a proposal previously made by his predecessor, Borg urged the government to stop taxing the COLA increase, insisting that “everybody knows there is work in the country,” but that many people are seeing their “quality of life stolen.”

“People must work part-time or overtime to make ends meet. You end up selling your life,” he said.

Borg noted that NSO figures show around 100,000 people in Malta are at risk of poverty. Recalling a recent visit to a soup kitchen, he said it exposed him to “a reality I do not wish on anyone.”

Reiterating a proposal previously made by his predecessor, Borg urged the government to stop taxing the COLA increase, insisting that “everybody knows there is work in the country,” but that many people are seeing their “quality of life stolen.”

Borg also doubled down on the recently approved €1,700 yearly salary increase for members of parliament, comparing it to the COLA increase handed out to citizens.

“Let me be clear — those who enter political life deserve better wages,” he said. “But first, let us look at the social needs.”

A failing health sector

Opposition leader Alex Borg delivered a sharp critique of the health sector, focusing on persistent crises, unfulfilled projects, and the lack of investment in mental healthcare.

Borg claimed there is a “crisis” at the Central Procurement and Supplies Unit (CPSU). He dismissed the government's assurance that supplies are available, warning that even basic supplies, such as anaesthesia medicines, are running out.

Regarding infrastructure, Borg highlighted the issue of the Censu Moran Health Centre, which was first announced in 2016 and promised to be completed by 2020.

Borg noted that the Prime Minister visited the site in May 2024 promising it would start functioning “in the near future,” but after yet another inauguration, the centre is still not fully operational.

On mental health, Borg expressed deep sympathy for sufferers of invisible conditions who often feel overlooked. He pointed out that key promises in Labour’s 2022 electoral manifesto—including building a new psychiatric hospital near Mater Dei—have resulted in “absolutely nothing” being achieved. Borg recalled that seven years after former Minister Chris Fearne described Mount Carmel Hospital as being from the time of Charles Dickens, the facility remains dilapidated.

A forgotten Gozo

On Gozo, the Opposition leader said the island has been abandoned, and is now suffering from general neglect.

He pointed out that multiple infrastructural proposals promised to the island have failed to materialise, or function as intended.

“Chief among the failures is the promised new Gozo hospital, which has been

once, twice, and now a third time, but remains unbuilt,” he said.

Borg also condemned the failure to act on the Marsalforn Masterplan, stating four years after the promise in the 2022 electoral programme), “no work has started on the breakwater”, leaving business owners at the mercy of the weather.

He also said Gozitan residents question whether the €700 promised for the rebuilding of roads across the country were used in Gozo.

The Nationalist leader, a Gozitan himself, said connectivity remains an issue, with major roads blocked with traffic.

“Then if you need to catch the ferry, you pray to God you are not on the Nikolaos,” he said.

A congested country

The Opposition leader criticised the government for failing to offer concrete solutions to traffic, describing the congestion as a major national issue that is "choking our lives".

He lamented the budget lacked any clear vision for mass transport, criticising government for sidelining its own metro proposal.

“This time Clyde got his way,” Borg said in a jab at the PM.

He pointed to conflicting statements from government officials: initial cost estimates of €6 billion dropped to €2.8 billion, a minister dismissed the proposal as a "silly season" idea, and other colleagues suggested forcing mass transport use through citations or urging citizens to return their licences.

The Opposition leader stressed citizens are wasting up to two hours daily stuck in traffic. He offered cooperation with the Prime Minister “to advance the national interest.”

The alternative proposals from the Opposition include implementing a Mass Transport system, utilising Artificial Intelligence to coordinate traffic flow, investing in multi-modal roads, and eliminating national bottlenecks

On greening projects, he said despite promises by government, Project Green is not delivering, and has been turned into “project fail.”

“Where are the green lungs? Where are the open spaces?” he questioned, saying money is being spent on marketing stunts.

Family measures forget large chunk of the population

Referring to government’s new tax bands for families, Borg said that while family measures were positive, the government has forgotten a large chunk of the population.

He said the elderly, single persons, families without children and families with children over the age of 18 were all forgotten by government.

He said the government only wants to frighten people.

“They are so scared of the four-day week proposal, they don’t even want to consult on it, despite social partners welcoming it,” he said.

He questioned how the government, despite labelling the Budget “the biggest ever”, failed to address the homeless problem. He mentioned how people were being arrested for sleeping rough.

“A government who is a bully with those who cannot stand up for themselves,” he said.

Borg concluded by detailing his flagship proposal which would see a Nationalist government invest an initial capital endowment at birth of €5,000 with parents and guardians having the option of making further voluntary contributions.

Abela reaction

Reacting after the speech, Abela labelled Borg’s speech as “more negative than his predecessors”.

Abela said Borg failed to react to government’s proposals, and on Tuesday he will detail government’s vision for the country.