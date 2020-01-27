Caruana Galizia inquiry: board member frustrated with witnesses passing the buck

Inquiry board member and former judge Joseph Said Pullicino sounded exasperated in today's sitting as he told the former MFSA chief that he was tired of hearing witnesses passing the buck and claiming they were not responsible for certain decisions.

"If you have any information, please pass it on to us. We are in the worst situation here... witnesses keep telling us: 'not me, ask the other one,'" Said Pullicino told Joe Bannister during his testimony.

Bannister, however, tried to reassure the board, saying that he was under oath and was doing his best to pass on anything he knew. He was being asked about Pilatus Bank's license and any due diligence which supposedly was in operation before the bank was handed a license.

When asked whether Bannister had ever received a report on Pilatus Bank from the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit, Bannister passed the buck and said that the Supervisory Council should have received such a report and that if that were the case, the council doesn't report to the board.

"The law gives a distinction between the board, chairman and supervisory council. I never received this report," he said.

The enforcement part of the agency did not report to him directly either, he said.

Former FIAU investigator, Jonathan Ferris, is to testify in the next sitting.

Michael Cassar was also due to testify today before the public inquiry into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. He did so behind closed doors.

Caruana Galizia was assassinated in a targeted car bombing on October 16, 2017 outside her home in Bidnija.

The inquiry was set up to establish whether the murder could have been avoided.

In the last sitting, the Board, comprising of three retired judges, heard Security Services chief Joseph Bugeja testify that Principal Permanent Secretary Mario Cutajar would be present for annual security meetings. Much of Bugeja’s testimony, however, took place behind closed doors.

Previously, the Board had heard how Manfred Galdes, former head of the Financial Intelligence and Analysis Unit (FIAU), had handed potentially incriminating evidence on former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s Chief of Staff, Keith Schembri to Michael Cassar in 2016.

The inquiry board, made up of Justice Emeritus Michael Mallia, Chief Justice Emeritus Joseph Said Pullicino and Judge Abigail Lofaro, is bound to present the inquiry report, once it is completed, to the Prime Minister and Attorney General, to notify the public that the inquiry has been concluded and presented to the Prime Minister, and to publish the report within eight working days from when it is delivered to the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister has to table the report in Parliament within five days of receiving it.

The inquiry, which started in December, must be completed within nine months.