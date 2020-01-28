Burglar gets 44 months in jail after 12-day theft spree

A thief who admitted to stealing €20,000 worth of jewellery in a 12-day crime spree, had been jailed for 44 months.

Avtandil Rusia, 37, from Georgia, had been charged over a string of burglaries from private residences in Rabat, Zebbug, Sliema, Swieqi, San Gwann and Qormi, between October 17 and 29 last year.

Investigators had found Rusia in possession of over €20,000 worth of jewellery, cash, expensive spirits, perfumes and other items, all of which matched those reported stolen during the break-ins.

Magistrate Joe Mifsud delivering judgment upon the accused, noted that punishment was meant to have a retributive purpose as well as help reduce crime, protect the public at large and reform the person being punished, who must also compensate the victims.

Having seen the man’s free admission, the Court declared Rusia guilty and sentenced him to 44 months in prison.

Inspectors Mario Xiberras, Shawn Pawney and Leeroy Balzan Engerer prosecuted.

Lawyer Noel Bianco was defence counsel.