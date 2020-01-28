menu

Burglar gets 44 months in jail after 12-day theft spree

The thief stole €20,000 worth of jewellery in a 12-day crime spree

matthew_agius
28 January 2020, 2:33pm
by Matthew Agius

A thief who admitted to stealing €20,000 worth of jewellery in a 12-day crime spree, had been jailed for 44 months.

Avtandil Rusia, 37, from Georgia, had been charged over a string of burglaries from private residences in Rabat, Zebbug, Sliema, Swieqi, San Gwann and Qormi, between October 17 and 29 last year.

Investigators had found Rusia in possession of over €20,000 worth of jewellery, cash, expensive spirits, perfumes and other items, all of which matched those reported stolen during the break-ins.

Magistrate Joe Mifsud delivering judgment upon the accused, noted that punishment was meant to have a retributive purpose as well as help reduce crime, protect the public at large and reform the person being punished, who must also compensate the victims.

Having seen the man’s free admission, the Court declared Rusia guilty and sentenced him to 44 months in prison.

Inspectors Mario Xiberras, Shawn Pawney and Leeroy Balzan Engerer prosecuted.

Lawyer Noel Bianco was defence counsel.

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
More in Court & Police
Retired judge awarded €9,000 in libel damages over Times article
Court & Police

Retired judge awarded €9,000 in libel damages over Times article
Matthew Agius
Woman accused of Mercedes arson attack gave order to
Court & Police

Woman accused of Mercedes arson attack gave order to "burn it all," court told
Matthew Agius
NGOs file judicial protest against ERA over its failure to protect trees from Central Link
Court & Police

NGOs file judicial protest against ERA over its failure to protect trees from Central Link
David Hudson
Burglar gets 44 months in jail after 12-day theft spree
Court & Police

Burglar gets 44 months in jail after 12-day theft spree
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.