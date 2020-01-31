menu

Man charged after threatening parents, damaging property

Accused faces charges of criminal damage, causing fear of violence, insulting and threatening his parents, breaching the peace and violating a protection order

matthew_agius
31 January 2020, 11:48am
by Matthew Agius
(File photo)
(File photo)

A man from Qormi has been remanded in custody after threatening his parents and damaging their property in a domestic dispute.

The accused had been arrested after the police were called to a commotion at his parents’ home on January 27.

Magistrate Marseanne Farrugia heard how the 32-year-old man had been involved in several similar incidents with his parents over the past 10 years, being told that the situation had worsened after he was given bail last month over a similar offence.

The man’s father told the court on Wednesday that he forgave him for his actions.

The accused was charged with criminal damage, causing fear of violence, insulting and threatening his parents, breaching the paece and breaching a protection order in favour of his parents. He was also charged with recidivism.

Defence lawyers Franco Debono and Francesca Zarb entered a plea of not guilty and provided an alternative address with the man’s sister for the purposes of bail.

Prosecuting Inspector Alfredo Mangion objected to bail due to the fear of him tampering with evidence. The Inspector informed the court that the accused also had problems with his sister in the past.

Bail was refused. The court, however, upheld a request for a supervision order.

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
More in Court & Police
Valium rapist's damages case against Maltese woman to continue after court rejects plea of nullity
Court & Police

Valium rapist's damages case against Maltese woman to continue after court rejects plea of nullity
Matthew Agius
Man charged after threatening parents, damaging property
Court & Police

Man charged after threatening parents, damaging property
Matthew Agius
Court's failure to record testimony leads to extraordinary appeal
Court & Police

Court's failure to record testimony leads to extraordinary appeal
Matthew Agius
Bail revoked for woman who ordered Mercedes arson
Court & Police

Bail revoked for woman who ordered Mercedes arson
David Hudson
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.