Man charged after threatening parents, damaging property

A man from Qormi has been remanded in custody after threatening his parents and damaging their property in a domestic dispute.

The accused had been arrested after the police were called to a commotion at his parents’ home on January 27.

Magistrate Marseanne Farrugia heard how the 32-year-old man had been involved in several similar incidents with his parents over the past 10 years, being told that the situation had worsened after he was given bail last month over a similar offence.

The man’s father told the court on Wednesday that he forgave him for his actions.

The accused was charged with criminal damage, causing fear of violence, insulting and threatening his parents, breaching the paece and breaching a protection order in favour of his parents. He was also charged with recidivism.

Defence lawyers Franco Debono and Francesca Zarb entered a plea of not guilty and provided an alternative address with the man’s sister for the purposes of bail.

Prosecuting Inspector Alfredo Mangion objected to bail due to the fear of him tampering with evidence. The Inspector informed the court that the accused also had problems with his sister in the past.



Bail was refused. The court, however, upheld a request for a supervision order.