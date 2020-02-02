menu

Woman stabbed in Żabbar following argument

A 34-year-old woman is hospitalised with stab wounds • Aggressor is in police custody

2 February 2020, 11:27pm
by MaltaToday Staff
A 33-year-old man was arrested and is being interrogated over the stabbing
A woman from Safi was hospitalised after being stabbed following an argument outside a football club in Żabbar, the police said.

The incident happened on Sunday at around 8:15pm outside the St Patrick’s football club on the corner with Triq is-Santwarju.

The 34-year-old woman had to be operated upon immediately on arrival at Mater Dei Hospital. Her condition is not yet known.

Police said a 33-year-old man from Safi was arrested and is being interrogated.

It is understood that the victim and the man had been drinking at the football club bar and were involved in an argument. The relationship between the two has not yet been established.

Duty Magistrate Ian Farrugia is holding an inquiry. Police investigations are ongoing.

