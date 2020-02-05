[LIVE] Middleman in Caruana Galizia murder says he feared betrayal
Follow us live here for the continuation of the compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech, the man suspected of masterminding Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder
11:01 Azzopardi asks him whether he was incredulous or whether it was par for the course, but the question is disallowed by the court. Kurt Sansone
11:00 Ex-deputy police chief Silvio Valletta is referred to as “Valletta l-oħxon” in the recordings. Kurt Sansone
11:00 Azzopardi asks Theuma where the information that Yorgen Fenech was communicating to him had come from. “From Keith Schembri and Mr Valletta [the ex-deputy police commissioner],” Theuma replies. Kurt Sansone
10:58 Theuma says that the information reached him from Yorgen Fenech. Kurt Sansone
10:58 Azzopardi asks who told him about the betrayal. “You interpreted something as a betrayal. How did this information reach you?” Kurt Sansone
10:57 Azzopardi asks when the conversation took place. Theuma replies: "The conversation took place in 2018 because Koħħu wanted to reveal all in 2018." Kurt Sansone
10:57 Lawyer Jason Azzopardi will now question the witness. Kurt Sansone
10:55 Theuma is asked about his words in the recording: ‘The family is larger out there than inside.’ He tells the court that this meant he was at risk. Kurt Sansone
10:51 Theuma tells the court he feared betrayal. "I thought that the betrayal had started... either they would kill me or send me to prison. It was incredible how Koħħu started to talk about me when I never spoke to him." Kurt Sansone
10:49 Theuma testifies: “I continued to tell Yorgen that Keith gave me this information. Later he asked where Kenneth came from, ‘from heaven?’.” Kurt Sansone
10:48 Cremona later asked him to go to the Ramla taż-Żejtun [St Thomas Bay] that moment, but Theuma did not go because he was afraid. Kurt Sansone
10:47 “I went to Mario Degiorgio and told him to inform his brothers about bail. The next day I went to Johann Cremona's garage and then Kenneth came again,” Theuma says. He adds that Camilleri had a paper with three numbers and told him that one of them was his [Theuma’s] and that he was therefore the mandant. Kurt Sansone
10:43 “Kenneth sent me to Mario Degiorgio that moment, so I went and told him [about the bail for the accused and the money they would receive].” Kurt Sansone
10:41 Theuma recounts the visit he received from Kenneth Camilleri. “I was telling Kenneth the story about Koħħu [Vince Muscat] and bail and then he moved away and made a phone call. Because I thought he was the PM's driver I thought he was calling Keith Schembri.” Kurt Sansone
10:40 Theuma tells the court: “I had told him that I didn't deserve this. I was always a good friend. To me, Kenneth Camilleri was [then prime minister] Joseph Muscat's driver. I later found out that he wasn't.” Kurt Sansone
10:39 “I spent a night drinking and went to sleep. When I woke up I found a message from Yorgen. ‘Morru fittxu lil tal-Maksar li l-bomba nħadmet għandhom.’” Kurt Sansone
10:36 Theuma says that when Kenneth Camilleri came to offer him the €1 million and bail for the three men accused of murdering Daphne Caruana Galizia, he understood that Keith Schembri was involved. Kurt Sansone
10:35 Theuma recounts: "I had been at home one night and Yorgen called me and said he needed to speak to me. Fenech told me: ‘We have a problem because Vince Muscat is exposing you...’ I said what has he got to say about me, I always spoke to Alfred Degiorgio [when dealing about the murder]. That is what made me feel I was being betrayed." Kurt Sansone
10:33 “Myself, Yorgen Fenech and his children. I picked them up from the airport. It was after the murder,” Theuma tells the court. Kurt Sansone
10:32 The recording ends. Arnaud begins questioning Theuma. “Who was present?” Kurt Sansone
10:28 Football features heavily in the recording of the two men's conversation. Kurt Sansone
10:27 In the recordings, Theuma is heard discussing days off school and the Coppa Italia with the children. Kurt Sansone
10:26 "He told me, you're sure, right? If not we'll bump into something and I'll take him to Mellieħa, to Keith." This part of the recording is probably a reference to Keith Schembri. In previous testimony, middleman Melvin Theuma said that he told Kenneth Camilleri that he will take Mario Degiorgio – the brother of accused George and Alfred Degiorgio – to Keith Schembri’s house in Mellieħa. Kurt Sansone
10:22 At some points in the recording the roar of traffic drowns out the sound of the men's conversation. Kurt Sansone
10:20 There are clearly children in the car with the men. They can be heard chattering in the background. Kurt Sansone
10:20 Melvin Theuma is heard saying in the recording that he is not going to take responsibility. Kurt Sansone
10:17 "Get it in your head that he was there. Whether it was a game or not, I don't know, but he was there." The context of these words is unclear. Later the men are discussing bail and court cases. "Let me tell you, their family out there is much bigger than inside." Kurt Sansone
10:15 The audio is indistinct, but some words are recognisable: Fulu [ostensibly, the nickname of Alfred Degiorgio, who stands accused with two others of carrying out the bombing], and Kenneth [ostensibly, Kenneth Camilleri from Castille, who formed part of ex-prime minister Joseph Muscat’s security detail and a close collaborator of former chief of staff Keith Schembri]. In the recording, the following words can also be made out: "Kenneth ġie mis - sema?" Kurt Sansone
10:13 The recording plays a child's voice, traffic, then finally, men's voices. They are discussing football. Kurt Sansone
10:12 Inspector Keith Arnaud, who is leading the prosecution, explains that the court will now hear a recording of a phone call, after which Theuma will answer questions. Kurt Sansone
10:11 Pardoned middleman Melvin Theuma returns to the courtroom and takes the stand once again. Kurt Sansone
10:11 The magistrate returns. Caruana Galizia family lawyer Jason Azzopardi asks for additional softcopies of the transcripts, to accompany the printed versions in order for them to be searchable. Kurt Sansone
09:58 Magistrate Rachel Montebello leaves the courtroom, followed by her deputy registrar. Sitting is temporarily suspended. Kurt Sansone
09:56 Melvin Theuma briefly takes the witness stand but is then sent out of the courtroom. Kurt Sansone
09:55 As the courtroom players are shuffling papers and identifying document numbers, Yorgen Fenech calls lawyer Gianluca Caruana Curran over and briefly speaks with him. Kurt Sansone
09:54 In one file there were 130 recordings, says the court expert in his testimony. Kurt Sansone
09:54 A court expert is presenting a copy of documents which he exhibited on 30 January. The copies are for the parties. Transcripts of a number of recordings are also presented. Kurt Sansone
09:53 We are in court to follow the compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech. In the last sitting, the court started hearing recordings of conversations made by pardoned middleman Melvin Theuma. Kurt Sansone
09:51 Good morning. Kurt Sansone
The compilation of evidence against the man suspected of being behind Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder is continuing in court this morning.
Yorgen Fenech stands charged of masterminding the car bomb assassination of Caruana Galizia in October 2016.
Fenech, who was arrested by police in November 2019, is the owner of the secret Dubai company 17 Black and a shareholder of the Electrogas power station.
