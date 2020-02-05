[LIVE] Middleman in Caruana Galizia murder says he feared betrayal

The compilation of evidence against the man suspected of being behind Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder is continuing in court this morning.

Yorgen Fenech stands charged of masterminding the car bomb assassination of Caruana Galizia in October 2016.

Fenech, who was arrested by police in November 2019, is the owner of the secret Dubai company 17 Black and a shareholder of the Electrogas power station.