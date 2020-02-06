menu
BREAKING Robert Arrigo resigns as PN deputy leader • Nationalist MPs in open rebellion: 17 MPs tell Delia to consider exit

No bail for man accused of domestic violence incident

Man remanded in custody after being charged of slightly injuring his wife, causing her to fear violence and threatening her

matthew_agius
6 February 2020, 1:08pm
by Matthew Agius

A 39-year-old Syrian man residing at Birkirkara has been remanded in custody after he was accused of slightly injuring his wife on Wednesday. He was also charged with causing the woman to fear violence against her or her property and threatening her.

The man, who works as a painter and decorator, was to be treated as a recidivist at law, said police inspector Christina Delia, prosecuting the case. She also asked the court for a protection order to be issued in favour of the woman.

Lawyer Benjamin Valenzia, appointed as legal aid to the accused, entered a plea of not guilty for the man. He requested bail for his client.

The prosecution objected to bail, saying that the principal witness was the man’s wife, who lives under the same roof as the man who could influence her testimony. It was also not the first time that he had been granted bail and had breached it.

Valenzia reminded the court, presided by magistrate Astrid May Grima, that the man was presumed innocent. He suggested that a protection order could be issued in favour of the alleged victim and there was the man’s brother in the courtroom who was willing to put him up. He would have to pick up the children for school in the mornings, however, conceded the defence. The court was handed a medical certificate for the woman’s injuries.

The magistrate, after seeing the man’s criminal record, the medical certificate issued to the woman, denied the request for bail.

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
More in Court & Police
No bail for man accused of domestic violence incident
Court & Police

No bail for man accused of domestic violence incident
Matthew Agius
Żejtun car collision leaves women seriously injured
Court & Police

Żejtun car collision leaves women seriously injured
Karl Azzopardi
Driver acquitted of driving at a pedestrian
Court & Police

Driver acquitted of driving at a pedestrian
Matthew Agius
Man injured after stone slabs collapse on him
Court & Police

Man injured after stone slabs collapse on him
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.