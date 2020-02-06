No bail for man accused of domestic violence incident

A 39-year-old Syrian man residing at Birkirkara has been remanded in custody after he was accused of slightly injuring his wife on Wednesday. He was also charged with causing the woman to fear violence against her or her property and threatening her.

The man, who works as a painter and decorator, was to be treated as a recidivist at law, said police inspector Christina Delia, prosecuting the case. She also asked the court for a protection order to be issued in favour of the woman.

Lawyer Benjamin Valenzia, appointed as legal aid to the accused, entered a plea of not guilty for the man. He requested bail for his client.

The prosecution objected to bail, saying that the principal witness was the man’s wife, who lives under the same roof as the man who could influence her testimony. It was also not the first time that he had been granted bail and had breached it.

Valenzia reminded the court, presided by magistrate Astrid May Grima, that the man was presumed innocent. He suggested that a protection order could be issued in favour of the alleged victim and there was the man’s brother in the courtroom who was willing to put him up. He would have to pick up the children for school in the mornings, however, conceded the defence. The court was handed a medical certificate for the woman’s injuries.

The magistrate, after seeing the man’s criminal record, the medical certificate issued to the woman, denied the request for bail.