Woman arraigned after 1.4 kg heroin discovery at airport

A woman who was arrested at the airport, after almost one and a half kilograms of heroin was found in her luggage, has been remanded in custody.

The 31-year-old hairdresser was arraigned before magistrate Astrid May Grima this afternoon, charged with conspiracy to import heroin and possession of the drug in circumstances indicating it was not intended solely for her personal use.

Inspector Kevin Pulis told the court how the African woman was arrested upon her entry to Malta, when 1.4kg of heroin was discovered in her luggage.

In court this afternoon, the woman pleaded not guilty. Lawyer Benjamin Valenzia, legal aid counsel to the accused, did not request bail at this stage.

The prosecution requested that the woman’s name be banned from publication and that a freezing order be issued upon all of her movable and immovable assets, bar a small allowance specified at law.

The magistrate upheld both prosecution requests.