Melvin Theuma in court: 'Yorgen knew the big people, I thought he could help'

Melvin Theuma tells the court that he took the request for bail made by three men accused of murdering Daphne Caruana Galizia to Yorgen Fenech because he "knew the big people".

"I thought he could help," Theuma said during cross-examination in the compilation of evidence against George Degiorgio, Alfred Degiorgio and Vince Muscat.

Theuma said he was being pressured by Mario Degiorgio - the brother of the Degiorgios - to secure bail for his brothers. He reiterated that a promise for bail and a payment of €1 million each was made to him by Kenneth Camilleri.

Theuma said he feared being thrown under the bus after one of the accused, Vince Muscat, started speaking to the police in 2018. Theuma who acted as the middleman in the Caruana Galizia murder was granted a presidential pardon to tell all.

Theuma, acting on instructions from Yorgen Fenech, had contacted Alfred Degiorgio and commissioned him to carry out the murder of Caruana Galizia.

Alfred, his brother George, and Vince Muscat had planted and detonated the bomb that killed Caruana Galizia on 16 October 2017.

The compilation of evidence against them was re-opened when Theuma received the pardon.