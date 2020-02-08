menu

Man seriously injured in construction site incident

The incident happened in Valletta street, Qormi

karl_azzopardi
8 February 2020, 9:27am
by Karl Azzopardi

A 62-year-old man who resides in Haz-Zebbug, has been seriously injured on a Qormi construction site in Valletta street.

The incident happened at around 6:15 pm on Friday, with preliminary investigations by the police showing that the man fell off a ladder.

An ambulance and a medical team were called to the scene of the incident, which took the man to Mater Dei hospital where he was certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in Court & Police
Watchdog asked to investigate judge Antonio Mizzi over Melvin Theuma claims
National

Watchdog asked to investigate judge Antonio Mizzi over Melvin Theuma claims
Matthew Agius
Man seriously injured in construction site incident
Court & Police

Man seriously injured in construction site incident
Karl Azzopardi
Police deserve protection in the line of duty, court says as man is accused of violently resisting arrest
Court & Police

Police deserve protection in the line of duty, court says as man is accused of violently resisting arrest
Matthew Agius
Court gives throat-slash mugging victim opportunity to be heard before sentencing her assailant
Court & Police

Court gives throat-slash mugging victim opportunity to be heard before sentencing her assailant
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.