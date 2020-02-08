Man seriously injured in construction site incident

A 62-year-old man who resides in Haz-Zebbug, has been seriously injured on a Qormi construction site in Valletta street.

The incident happened at around 6:15 pm on Friday, with preliminary investigations by the police showing that the man fell off a ladder.

An ambulance and a medical team were called to the scene of the incident, which took the man to Mater Dei hospital where he was certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.