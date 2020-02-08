menu

Watchdog asked to investigate judge Antonio Mizzi over Melvin Theuma claims

Veteran politician Arnold Cassola wrote to the Commission for the Administration of Justice, asking for an investigation into the allegation that Keith Schembri had approached former judge Antonio Mizzi to arrange for bail for the three men accused of Daphne Caruana Galizia's murder

matthew_agius
8 February 2020, 9:34am
by Matthew Agius
Veteran politician Arnold Cassola has written to the Commission for the Administration of Justice, asking for an investigation into the allegation that Keith Schembri had approached former judge Antonio Mizzi at Joseph Muscat’s behest to arrange for bail to be given to the three men accused of the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.


The assassination plot’s middleman, Melvin Theuma, who was granted immunity from prosecution in return for his evidence, had previously claimed that Mario Degiorgio, brother to two of the accused men, had once sent him to speak to the judge to put pressure on him to grant the men bail. Although the attempt was unsuccessful and the men remain in custody, the allegation undermines trust in the judiciary.


Theuma had made the allegation on February 5 during a court sitting in which he testified that "Yorgen Fenech claimed that (Keith) Schembri, at the prime minister’s (Joseph Muscat) behest, had approached former judge Antonio Mizzi to arrange for bail to be given to the three accused".


In his letter addressed to President George Vella, as chairperson of the commission, Cassola states that this is in breach of articles 13 and 20 of the judiciary’s code of ethics.

“13. Members of the Judiciary shall not discuss out of Court, cases that are pending in court. In full respect of freedom of expression members of the Judiciary should discourage persons from discussing, in their presence cases that are sub judice.  

20. Members of the Judiciary are obliged to pronounce in open Court all communications made to them and to inform the President of Malta of such communication as provided for in the Code of Organization and Civil Procedure.

“In view of all this, I am kindly requesting the Commission investigate the issue and take the measures which it sees fit,” Cassola wrote.

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
Watchdog asked to investigate judge Antonio Mizzi over Melvin Theuma claims
Watchdog asked to investigate judge Antonio Mizzi over Melvin Theuma claims
Matthew Agius
