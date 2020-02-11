menu

Two hospitalised after traffic accident in Tarxien

A motorcyclist and his pillion were injured in a traffic accident in Tarxien

11 February 2020, 7:39am
The accident occurred at 8pm on Triq tal-Barrani
The accident occurred at 8pm on Triq tal-Barrani

A motorcyclist and his pillion were injured on Monday in a traffic accident in Tarxien.

The accident occurred at 8pm on Triq tal-Barrani.

Police said that a 25-year-old man from Msida who was riding a Yamaha YZF R6 collided with structures forming part of a project in the area to deviate traffic.

The rider and a 19-year-old from Rabat were taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified they were suffering from serious injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing, and an inquiry is being held.

More in Court & Police
Court none the wiser on Melvin Theuma’s ghost job after witness testifies
Court & Police

Court none the wiser on Melvin Theuma’s ghost job after witness testifies
Matthew Agius
Police make arrests after traffic cops caught claiming overtime abusively
Court & Police

Police make arrests after traffic cops caught claiming overtime abusively
Matthew Vella
Two hospitalised after traffic accident in Tarxien
Court & Police

Two hospitalised after traffic accident in Tarxien
Man arrested over Fgura hold-up
Court & Police

Man arrested over Fgura hold-up
Karl Azzopardi
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.