Two hospitalised after traffic accident in Tarxien
A motorcyclist and his pillion were injured on Monday in a traffic accident in Tarxien.
The accident occurred at 8pm on Triq tal-Barrani.
Police said that a 25-year-old man from Msida who was riding a Yamaha YZF R6 collided with structures forming part of a project in the area to deviate traffic.
The rider and a 19-year-old from Rabat were taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified they were suffering from serious injuries.
A police investigation is ongoing, and an inquiry is being held.
