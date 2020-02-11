Two hospitalised after traffic accident in Tarxien

A motorcyclist and his pillion were injured on Monday in a traffic accident in Tarxien.

The accident occurred at 8pm on Triq tal-Barrani.

Police said that a 25-year-old man from Msida who was riding a Yamaha YZF R6 collided with structures forming part of a project in the area to deviate traffic.

The rider and a 19-year-old from Rabat were taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified they were suffering from serious injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing, and an inquiry is being held.