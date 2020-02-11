[WATCH] Minister reacts to arrests of dozens of traffic police who skived off work

menu

Police make arrests after traffic cops caught claiming overtime abusively

Police force says contingency plan in place after dozens are arrested and suspended over abusive claims in overtime

matthew_vella
11 February 2020, 8:08am
by Matthew Vella

The Malta police force has appealed for information from the public over an internal investigation it is carrying out in abusive practices by traffic policemen.

The force said it had conducted weeks of investigations and finally carried out arrests of dozens pf officers from the traffic section over abuse in overtime hours claimed.

“A contingency plan has been set in place for the absence of these officers; we will ensure continued enforcement of the law in our streets.”

The police appealed for information to be submitted confidentially at its internal investigations unit, on 2294-2201 or email [email protected]

The investigation came into being after a whistleblower spoke up of the abuse which had been going on for several months.

Matthew Vella is executive editor at MaltaToday.
