menu

[LIVE] Yorgen Fenech compilation of evidence: court to continue hearing recordings

Follow us live for another sitting in the ongoing compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech, who stands accused of masterminding the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia

matthew_agius
13 February 2020, 10:06am
by Matthew Agius
Middleman Melvin Theuma was granted a pardon to tell all. The court is hearing recordings of conversations between Theuma and Yorgen Fenech.
Middleman Melvin Theuma was granted a pardon to tell all. The court is hearing recordings of conversations between Theuma and Yorgen Fenech.
11:05 Lawyer William Cuschieri, who represents brothers Alfred and George Degiorgio in separate proceedings, is present in the courtroom, sitting at the back and following proceedings with interest. The Degiorgios stand charged, along with Vince Muscat, known as il-Koħħu, of planting and detonating the bomb that killed Caruana Galizia. Kurt Sansone
11:02 “Kelma, kelma u wassaltilu lil Keith?” Theuma is heard saying in the recording. Kurt Sansone
10:59 Theuma tells the court that he is not hearing the recordings clearly. Neither are the press. Kurt Sansone
10:58 From the recording: Melvin Theuma (MT): “Kienet kollha maħduma... tal-Koħħu mhux qiegħed hawn.” Yorgen Fenech (YF): “How do they know who is collecting the money, ħaqalla...” MT: “Jiġi Keith jibgħat lil Kenneth...” Kurt Sansone
10:54 The court says the witness knows what is being said by whom, so for today the recordings will be heard without the transcripts. Kurt Sansone
10:54 At the suggestion of lawyer Jason Azzopardi, who represents the Caruana Galizia family, a second person will be appointed to double check the transcriber's work. “This must be done again,” remarks the magistrate. Kurt Sansone
10:53 The words Koħħu, Keith and Kenneth feature in the recording. It appears that there is a problem with the transcript again. The words are being attributed to the wrong person. “What is being said about Koħħu is not true,” Theuma is heard saying. “If Keith sends Kenneth again, I will tell you what to do.” Kurt Sansone
10:49 The voices are of Melvin Theuma and Yorgen Fenech, we are told. The acoustics in the courtroom are poor and, compounded with the speakers talking over each other make it near impossible to make out what is being said. Lawyers have transcripts of the conversations, which reporters have no access to. Kurt Sansone
10:44 The recording is played. Shuffling footsteps, beeping and other noises can be heard. The court asks that the recording is fast forwarded to where voices are heard. Kurt Sansone
10:43 Defence lawyer Marion Camilleri raises a concern. She says the witness is giving his interpretation of the recordings. His previous testimony conflicted with what was recorded, she notes. The court says this is how it is going to continue to work. Kurt Sansone
10:39 Melvin Theuma takes the witness stand. A recording will be played in court and then the witness will be questioned about it. Kurt Sansone
10:38 QUICK REMINDER: We are here for the compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech who stands accused of masterminding the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia. In previous sittings, the court heard evidence by pardoned middleman Melvin Theuma. The court has also been hearing recordings of conversation between Theuma and Fenech, which the former had done secretly as a form of insurance. Kurt Sansone
10:36 The court is currently assigning numbers to the various transcripts. Fenech is chatting with his lawyer Gianluca Caruana Curran while the court sorts out this administrative issue. Kurt Sansone
10:32 Magistrate returns as the deputy registrar exhibits the transcripts. Kurt Sansone
10:31 The magistrate leaves the courtroom until the registrar who had made the transcriptions of the recordings arrives. Kurt Sansone
10:28 She also orders that the accused's statements to the police be produced in the next sitting by the prosecution. Kurt Sansone
10:27 Magistrate Rachel Montebello orders that the new transcripts of the recorded conversations be exhibited. Kurt Sansone
10:26 The sitting gets underway. Kurt Sansone
10:24 Yorgen Fenech is assisted by lawyers Gianluca Caruana Curran and Marion Camilleri. The prosecution is being led by Inspectors Keith Arnaud and Kurt Zahra, assisted by Deputy Attorney General Philip Galea Farrugia. Magistrate Rachel Montebello is presiding. Kurt Sansone
10:21 We are waiting for the sitting to begin. Kurt Sansone
10:13 Only yesterday, we learnt that the French prosecutor will carry out a preliminary investigation to determine whether assets that Fenech owns in France were used to finance corruption in Malta and the Caruana Galizia murder. Kurt Sansone
10:12 Fenech is charged with masterminding the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. She was assassinated on 16 October 2017 in a car bomb, just after leaving her house in Bidnija. Kurt Sansone
10:09 Yorgen Fenech is in the courtroom. As he enters, one of the people in the public gallery stands up and shakes his hand. Kurt Sansone
10:08 Good morning. We are back in court to follow the compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech. Kurt Sansone

Yorgen Fenech is back in court as the compilation of evidence against him continues today with the court hearing more recordings of the conversations between the accused and middleman Melvin Theuma.

Fenech has been charged with masterminding the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia. He allegedly contracted three killers and paid them €150,000 to carry out the assassination. Theuma acted as the middleman between Fenech and the three men who stand charged with planting and detonating the bomb that killed Caruana Galizia.

Theuma was given a presidential pardon to tell all. He gave the police recordings of conversation he had with Fenech after the murder. Theuma has told the court that he started secretly recording the conversations as an insurance because he feared Fenech would try to get rid of him at a time when one of the three men started asking for a pardon and was speaking to the police.

The three men are brothers George and Alfred Degiorgio and Vince Muscat. It was Muscat who sometime in 2018 started speaking to the police and Theuma feared he would end up being blamed for everything since the three men did not know who had contracted the murder.

 

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
More in Court & Police
Updated | Police racket: arrests rise to 40, cops took ‘protection money’ to turn blind eye
Court & Police

Updated | Police racket: arrests rise to 40, cops took ‘protection money’ to turn blind eye
Matthew Vella
[LIVE] Yorgen Fenech compilation of evidence: court to continue hearing recordings
Court & Police

[LIVE] Yorgen Fenech compilation of evidence: court to continue hearing recordings
Matthew Agius
Man seriously injured after falling from ladder
Court & Police

Man seriously injured after falling from ladder
Manuel Delia says One peddled fake Special Olympics story as part of smear campaign
Court & Police

Manuel Delia says One peddled fake Special Olympics story as part of smear campaign
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.