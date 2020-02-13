[LIVE] Yorgen Fenech compilation of evidence: court to continue hearing recordings

Yorgen Fenech is back in court as the compilation of evidence against him continues today with the court hearing more recordings of the conversations between the accused and middleman Melvin Theuma.

Fenech has been charged with masterminding the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia. He allegedly contracted three killers and paid them €150,000 to carry out the assassination. Theuma acted as the middleman between Fenech and the three men who stand charged with planting and detonating the bomb that killed Caruana Galizia.

Theuma was given a presidential pardon to tell all. He gave the police recordings of conversation he had with Fenech after the murder. Theuma has told the court that he started secretly recording the conversations as an insurance because he feared Fenech would try to get rid of him at a time when one of the three men started asking for a pardon and was speaking to the police.

The three men are brothers George and Alfred Degiorgio and Vince Muscat. It was Muscat who sometime in 2018 started speaking to the police and Theuma feared he would end up being blamed for everything since the three men did not know who had contracted the murder.