Man seriously injured after falling from ladder

A 59-year-old man was seriously injured on a construction site in Nadur Gozo on Thursday

13 February 2020, 9:13am
The accident took place at 12:50pm in Triq San Blas
A 59-year-old man was seriously injured on a construction site in Nadur Gozo on Thursday.   

The accident took place at 12:50pm in Triq San Blas.

Police said that the victim fell from a ladder, and subsequently hit his head on a wall.

The man was taken to Gozo General Hospital for further treatment, whether it was certified he was suffering from serious injuries.

A magisterial inquiry had been opened and Magistrate Simone Grech has been appointed to the case.

A police investigation is ongoing.

 

