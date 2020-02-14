No bail for man accused of punching his partner after a party

A 30-year-old man from Cospicua has been remanded in custody after being accused of punching his female partner after a fight broke out between them in her car.

The man, who is 20 years his partner’s junior, pleaded not guilty to charges of attacking and causing slight injury to the woman, insulting or threatening her, breaching the peace and causing the woman to fear violence.

Inspector Robert Vella told the court that the incident occurred at 11:30pm on 13 February at Marsa, after the couple left a party. The accused had been driving the woman’s car when the pair had argued and ended up in a physical altercation. He is accused of punching the woman and slightly injuring her.

After the fight, the woman left with the car and the man-made his way home on foot. Whilst driving the woman found a roadblock and, when stopped by the police, told them what had happened.

Legal aid lawyer Charmaine Cherrett requested bail. In her submissions on bail, the lawyer explained that this was an unusual case of domestic violence, in that the accused had tried to leave several times but the woman would always convince him to stay. After the man had finally left the woman, she had continued to contact him, Cherrett said.

“There was a meeting yesterday and there was aggression. She punched him in the eye and all he did was push her. He got out of the car and walked until his father picked him up and was taken to his parents’ home.

He has an interest in not meeting her again,” added the lawyer.



However, the court, in view of the nature of the charges against the accused, as well as the fear of him tampering with evidence, rejected the bail request at this stage, urging the prosecution to summon the woman to testify in the next sitting.