Sliema Wanderers football club ordered to pay €35,900 overdraft

Sliema Wanderers FC has been ordered to pay €35,905.67, to HSBC over an unpaid overdraft.

The Premier league football club failed to settle the HSBC overdraft balance despite repeated requests by the bank.

The bank filed a court action last December over an overdraft balance of €31,749.95 and interest payments of €1,019.76, which remained outstanding.

The club filed a note on 11 February this year, admitting the claim.

The First Hall of the Civil Court, presided by Mr Justice Mark Chetcuti, therefore upheld the request, condemning the club to pay HSBC €35,905.67, including costs and interest from 14 November.

Sliema are passing through a bad patch in the Maltese league, occupying the third place from last. The team lost its last league match against Gudja United 1-0.

The club has had to contend with financial difficulties and several players had overdue salaries that prompted the Malta Football Players Association to intervene last November.