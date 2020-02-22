Man charged with sexually abusing minors and possessing child pornography

Bojan Ambrus, a Serbian national of 39 and a St Paul's Bay resident, was charged with sexually abusing minors and possessing pornographic footage of them on Saturday.

A 15-year-old was allegedly the first one out of a number of victims who spoke out after their relationship was terminated. Two other alleged victims reached out to police after the 15-year-old claimed she was sexually abused and that the accused had taken footage.

Ambrus was accused of sexually abusing minors aged between 12 and 15 and that he had in his possession indecent material featuring children. Police said they found footage on his phone of his victims.

Inspector John Spiteri told the court, presided over by Charmaine Galea, that the accused had committed similar crimes in Canada.

Ambrus was also charged with voluntary damage caused to a police car as well as causing slight injuries to a police officer while he was being arrested in Mellieha.

His legal aid lawyer, Raisa Colombo, asked the court to order a ban on the publication of his name. The prosecution objected, said that if his name is published in the media, other victims might come to light.

The magistrate ordered that the accused be remanded under arrest.