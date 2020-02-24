Inmate found dead at Corradino prison

A 72-year-old inmate was found dead in his cell on Monday morning.

The man, whose nationality is Maltese, was found at around 6:30 am.

District police have been informed, and have started investigating the case.

An internal inquiry has been launched.

The last time an inmate was found dead was in November, after being found unconscious on his cell floor at around 2:00 am.