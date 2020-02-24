menu

Inmate found dead at Corradino prison

The prisoner was found dead at around 6:30 am on Monday

karl_azzopardi
24 February 2020, 8:38am
by Karl Azzopardi

A 72-year-old inmate was found dead in his cell on Monday morning.

The man, whose nationality is Maltese, was found at around 6:30 am.

District police have been informed, and have started investigating the case.

An internal inquiry has been launched.

A magisterial inquiry is underway, with an internal inquiry also being launched.

The last time an inmate was found dead was in November, after being found unconscious on his cell floor at around 2:00 am.

