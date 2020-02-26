Caruana Galizia public inquiry: friends of the late journalist testify

Friends of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia recall moments in the past few years with her when they claim that she had been the target of harassment.

Petra Caruana Dingli claimed that in 2016, the pressure on her friend had mounted when she was being followed and pictures were being taken of her in public.

"She felt that the Prime Minister implicitly endorsed this harassment because it was coming from his office," Caruana Dingli says, insisting that the pictures were used in Labour MP Glenn Bedingfield's blog.

For this reason, she said, the late journalist had felt that her adversary was too powerful and wide to contain or control. For the first time, she had said, the adversary had become the government.

The public inquiry into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia continued this afternoon with more witnesses testifying.

In the previous sitting, Labour MP Glenn Bedingfield was grilled by the board, insisting that his blog, in which Caruana Galizia was often criticised and mocked, was an “equal and opposite” reaction to the one operated by Caruana Galizia. He had denied that on his blog he had implied that the Caruana Galizia family were involved in the murder, but said that, had he been in their shoes, he would have given all evidence he had to the police.

Former judge Michael Mallia is chairing the inquiry board, while Chief Justice Emeritus Joseph Said Pullicino and Judge Abigail Lofaro are the board’s other two members. The inquiry's terms of reference stipulate that it must be concluded within nine months.

Petra Caruana Dingli and Glorya Beacom testified in Wednesday's sitting. André Camilleri, formerly of the MFSA, also testified. The public inquiry will have to determine whether any wrongful action or omission by or within any State entity could have facilitated the assassination of Caruana Galizia or failed to prevent it, particularly whether the State knew or should have known of risks to the journalist’s life “at the time” of her murder.

It must also consider whether the State not only knew of, but “caused” risks to Caruana Galizia’s life.

Although its terms of reference allow for restrictions on the publication of the inquiry's report, it specifies that the board must provide the family with the opportunity to read the full report, including the redacted parts, without being granted copies of the text underlying any redactions. The family are also prohibited from divulging the redacted content.

The inquiry board is bound to presenting the inquiry report, once it is completed, to the Prime Minister and Attorney General, to notify the public that the inquiry has been concluded and presented to the Prime Minister, and, most notably, to publish the report within eight working days from when it is delivered to the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister has to table the report in Parliament within five days of receiving it.