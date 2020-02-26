menu

Gozitan motorcyclist seriously injured in collision

The motorcyclist collided with a car on Triq l-Imgarr in Xewkija

david_hudson
26 February 2020, 6:05pm
by David Hudson
File photo
A motorcyclist from Gozo was seriously injured and subsequently hospitalised after a collision in Xewkija in Gozo.

The incident took place on Triq l-Imgarr at around 1:15pm on Wednesday. 

Police said that the motorcyclist, a 45-year-old from San Lawrenz was driving a Triumph and collided with an Isuzu car being driven by a 58-year-old from Zebbug.

A medical team was called on site and transported the motorcyclist to Gozo General Hospital where he is recovering from serious injuries. 

Police investigations are ongoing. 

David Hudson is an IGM press awards (Investigative stories) winner of 2019
