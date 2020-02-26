Gozitan motorcyclist seriously injured in collision

A motorcyclist from Gozo was seriously injured and subsequently hospitalised after a collision in Xewkija in Gozo.

The incident took place on Triq l-Imgarr at around 1:15pm on Wednesday.

Police said that the motorcyclist, a 45-year-old from San Lawrenz was driving a Triumph and collided with an Isuzu car being driven by a 58-year-old from Zebbug.

A medical team was called on site and transported the motorcyclist to Gozo General Hospital where he is recovering from serious injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.