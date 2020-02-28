menu

[LIVE] Caruana Galizia public inquiry: former Muscat security official Kenneth Camilleri to testify

Public inquiry into Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder continues in court today • Follow our live blog of proceedings here

matthew_agius
28 February 2020, 11:01am
by Matthew Agius
Kenneth Camilleri (circled) during a 2017 meeting in Birgu with Joseph Muscat
11:57 Barbara is now shown a photograph of a man, who he identifies as Ronnie Vella. Vella worked at Castille in the communications office when Muscat was prime minister, Barbara says. Vella is no longer employed as Castille, having stopped doing so when Muscat stepped down, he says Massimo Costa
11:55 Barbara is asked for the names of the members of the prime minister’s MSS security detail. He provides the board the names, but these are prohibited from being published in the media for security reasons Massimo Costa
11:54 Barbara adds that we wouldn’t be aware of some Malta Security Service team members providing the prime minister with security were on annual leave or had been replaced by other MSS officials Massimo Costa
11:53 Barbara tells the inquiry board that the prime minister’s security was the responsibility of the Malta Security Service. “There is a group of six people, two teams, working day on, day off. I would tell them to go to the prime minister’s house, and to go there or there” Massimo Costa
11:48 Asked whether any discussion on Caruana Glaizia's blog ever took place in Castille, Barbara says he has no knowledge of any such discussions Massimo Costa
11:48 Former judge Michael Mallia, chairing the inquiry board, asks Barbara whether, as a person who took care of the prime minister’s diary, he knew about all of the prime minister’s movements. Barbara responds in the affirmative Massimo Costa
11:47 "I definitely never sent for Yorgen Fenech. I found out about him from the newspapers,” Barbara tells the inquiry board Massimo Costa
11:45 Asked by the board if former prime minister Joseph Muscat ever met with certain persons who might have been controversial, Barbara says he didn’t recall this happening. However, when asked if he ever met Gasan Group chairman Joe Gasan - one of the directors of the Electrogas power station consortium GEM Holdings - Barbara says he did. When it came to Yorgen Fenech or other Hilton Group directors, Barbara says he had never met them, however Massimo Costa
11:43 Barbara tells the board that he was not informed on who was responsible for taking minutes during meetings involving the Prime Minister. He says he has an office in Castille, which is next to the prime minister’s office. The two offices are segregated from the rest of the prime minister’s secretariat, he says Massimo Costa
11:42 "My duties are mainly taking care of the Prime Minister's diary, scheduling appointments and meetings. I never attended meetings,” Barbara says Massimo Costa
11:42 Barbara, who had worked with Joseph Muscat as a Personal Assistant since 2011, tells the inquiry board that he is “not deemed to be a government employee” Massimo Costa
11:41 The board now starts questioning Barbara. Asked whether he works with the government, Barbara says that he does not, but is a person of trust with the Prime Minister. Previous to this, he was employed with telecommunications company GO as a technician, he says Massimo Costa
11:40 Ray Barbara is called to testify. He is being assisted by lawyer Jonathan Attard Massimo Costa
11:40 Corinne Vella steps down from the witness stand Massimo Costa
11:39 Vella now tells the inquiry board that Keith Camilleri - due to testify today - had published an article on the Italian media, insinuating that Daphne had been killed by the Nationalist Opposition, the day after the murder. She says that a number of social media posts were also collected from around the same time, some of which attached Daphne’s family. One of the posts repeated the claim that Caruana Galizia had been blackmailing former PN leader Simon Busuttil in order to control the Nationalist Party, Vella says Massimo Costa
11:36 “Although you might not have a malign intent, the use of private email servers works to deprive your employer of access to the information when you no longer work with him,” Vella says Massimo Costa
11:36 Vella tells the inquiry board that the addresses [email protected] and [email protected] - apparently belonging to Joseph Muscat and Keith Schembri respectively - which she says were used “to plot SLAPP lawsuits again Daphne Caruana Galizia”, were utilising the Gmail platform in terms of their underlying email infrastructure Massimo Costa
11:34 "Any email which doesn't use the government email address is outside the reach of the auditor's office," Vella says Massimo Costa
11:34 Vella continues giving testimony connected with Ray Barbara. She says that Barbara appears to have an email address with the domain name josephmuscat.com. She says that Barbara had used this email to confirm a meeting with civil society group OccupyJustice Massimo Costa
11:29 Barbara is currently employed as a Personal Assistant to Robert Abela Massimo Costa
11:28 Vella says that Ray Barbara had shadowed Joseph Muscat very closely before the election. "Ray Barbara always appears to be there and is very devoted and very trusted. There is nothing intrinsically wrong with that, but he could be in a position to know the prime minister's movements and contacts,” Vella says Massimo Costa
11:27 The session starts with Daphne Caruana Galizia’s sister, Corinne Vella, taking the witness stand. She submits to the inquiry board a documents which she says contains facts relevant to the inquiry Massimo Costa
11:23 The judges have now entered the courtroom Massimo Costa
11:10 Lawyers Christian Falzon Scerri and Maurizio Cordina are appearing for the State Advocate's office Massimo Costa
11:09 Both witnesses are in the courtroom Massimo Costa
11:08 Two persons are expected to testify today: Ray Barbara, who had served as Muscat’s personal assistant since 2013; and Kenneth Camilleri, who had been part of Joseph Muscat’s security detail and was mentioned by suspected Caruana Galizia murder middleman Melvin Theuma as having relayed a bail message to the three main accused of executing the journalist’s murder Massimo Costa
11:08 Good morning. We are back in court for the continuation of the public inquiry into Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination Massimo Costa

The public inquiry into whether Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder could have been prevented continues in court today, with Ray Barbara, a close aide to former prime minister Joseph Muscat, and Kenneth Camilleri, once a part of Muscat’s security detail, expected to testify.

Barbara had served as Muscat’s personal assistant since 2013.

Camilleri worked as part of Muscat’s security detail, having accompanied the former prime minister during the 2017 general election campaign. But, most recently, his name was mentioned in court testimony by Caruana Galizia murder middleman Melvin Theuma.

Theuma, who has been granted a presidential pardon to reveal all, had claimed that Camilleri had relayed a message that promised bail for the three men accused of murdering Caruana Galizia: Vincent Muscat, George Degiorgio and Alfred Degiorgio.

The same “Kenneth from Castille” allegedly said in a message that the three men were to receive “one million each after getting bail.”

Camilleri is also understood to have been assigned to former chief of staff Keith Schembri and had also accompanied Neville Gafà, a former employee in the Office of the Prime Minister, during a mysterious visit to Libya.

Former judge Michael Mallia is chairing the inquiry board, while Chief Justice Emeritus Joseph Said Pullicino and Judge Abigail Lofaro are the board’s other two members. The inquiry's terms of reference stipulate that it must be concluded within nine months.

