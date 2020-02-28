[LIVE] Caruana Galizia public inquiry: former Muscat security official Kenneth Camilleri to testify

The public inquiry into whether Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder could have been prevented continues in court today, with Ray Barbara, a close aide to former prime minister Joseph Muscat, and Kenneth Camilleri, once a part of Muscat’s security detail, expected to testify.

Barbara had served as Muscat’s personal assistant since 2013.

Camilleri worked as part of Muscat’s security detail, having accompanied the former prime minister during the 2017 general election campaign. But, most recently, his name was mentioned in court testimony by Caruana Galizia murder middleman Melvin Theuma.

Theuma, who has been granted a presidential pardon to reveal all, had claimed that Camilleri had relayed a message that promised bail for the three men accused of murdering Caruana Galizia: Vincent Muscat, George Degiorgio and Alfred Degiorgio.

The same “Kenneth from Castille” allegedly said in a message that the three men were to receive “one million each after getting bail.”

Camilleri is also understood to have been assigned to former chief of staff Keith Schembri and had also accompanied Neville Gafà, a former employee in the Office of the Prime Minister, during a mysterious visit to Libya.

Former judge Michael Mallia is chairing the inquiry board, while Chief Justice Emeritus Joseph Said Pullicino and Judge Abigail Lofaro are the board’s other two members. The inquiry's terms of reference stipulate that it must be concluded within nine months.