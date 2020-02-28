Seaman flying home admits to carrying unlicensed air pistol in luggage

A ship captain has been handed a suspended sentence after pleading guilty to being in possession of an unlicensed air pistol whilst awaiting a flight home at the airport.

Ciobaru Dan, 52, from Romania was arraigned before magistrate Astrid May Grima, accused of carrying the Walther PPK/S air pistol in his luggage at the airport.

Dan, who told the court that he captained a merchant vessel, admitted to the court that he had kept the pistol in his suitcase.

His lawyer, Victor Bugeja, told the magistrate that, whilst it was true that ignorance of the law was not an excuse, it should be taken into account when deciding on punishment.

In view of these submissions, the court sentenced the man to one year’s imprisonment, suspended for two years.