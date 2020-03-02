menu
BREAKING Santa Venera building collapses

Producers seek immediate removal of film commissioner, file judicial protest

The Malta Producers Association has filed a judicial protest against Film Commissioner Johann Grech accusing him of selectively promoting some service providers over others

maltatoday
2 March 2020, 1:54pm
by MaltaToday Staff
The Malta Producers Association has filed a judicial protest against Film Commissioner Johann Grech (left) and is asking for his immediate removal
The Malta Producers Association has filed a judicial protest against Film Commissioner Johann Grech (left) and is asking for his immediate removal

Maltese service providers accusing Film Commissioner Johann Grech of selectively promoting some companies have filed a judicial protest calling for his immediate removal.

The Malta Producers Association filed the judicial protest on Monday, a week after calling out Grech for allegedly promoting a few Maltese companies in his dealings with foreign film producers.

Grech has denied the accusations, insisting a new online director of Maltese service companies and producers has opened up the sector to many more companies.

The MPA is expected to meet Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli, under whose remit the film industry falls, over their concerns. But the association is asking for Grech’s immediate removal.

“Evidently any meaningful investigation cannot take place until he [Grech] is removed and every day that passes is another day when corruption goes unchecked and impunity continues to reign,” the association said.

It insisted that it was time to restore a level playing field in the sector.

More in Court & Police
Producers seek immediate removal of film commissioner, file judicial protest
Court & Police

Producers seek immediate removal of film commissioner, file judicial protest
MaltaToday Staff
Clyclist critically injured in Delimara fall
Court & Police

Clyclist critically injured in Delimara fall
Massimo Costa
Seaman flying home admits to carrying unlicensed air pistol in luggage
Court & Police

Seaman flying home admits to carrying unlicensed air pistol in luggage
Matthew Agius
Woman admits to drunken assault on police officer
Court & Police

Woman admits to drunken assault on police officer
David Hudson
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.