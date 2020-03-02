Producers seek immediate removal of film commissioner, file judicial protest

Maltese service providers accusing Film Commissioner Johann Grech of selectively promoting some companies have filed a judicial protest calling for his immediate removal.

The Malta Producers Association filed the judicial protest on Monday, a week after calling out Grech for allegedly promoting a few Maltese companies in his dealings with foreign film producers.

Grech has denied the accusations, insisting a new online director of Maltese service companies and producers has opened up the sector to many more companies.

The MPA is expected to meet Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli, under whose remit the film industry falls, over their concerns. But the association is asking for Grech’s immediate removal.

“Evidently any meaningful investigation cannot take place until he [Grech] is removed and every day that passes is another day when corruption goes unchecked and impunity continues to reign,” the association said.

It insisted that it was time to restore a level playing field in the sector.