Truck skids on Triq Buqana, causing traffic
A fuel truck stopped all traffic on Triq Buqana after it skid and hit the curb on Tuesday morning.
The truck was being driven along the road’s westbound carriageway towards Rabat when the accident happened.
Police confirmed that no one was injured in the incident.
However, drivers may be forced to take alternative routes due to the heavy traffic congestion the incident caused.
