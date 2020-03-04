Building collapse arrests: Four out on police bail, two remain under arrest

Four people arrested by police on Monday and Tuesday over the Hamrun building collapse have been released on police bail.

Two others remain under arrest, the police have said.

The arrests involved people linked to the construction site adjacent to the property that collapsed.

The six men arrested were the project’s site technical officer, the project architect, two employees and two contractors hired by the developer in charge of the project.

The police did not say who was released on bail.

In the statement, the police also said that investigations were ongoing. A magisterial inquiry is also underway.

The building in Triq Joseph Abela Scolaro collapsed at 2:15pm, killing 54-year-old Miriam Pace.

Pace’s body was found later on in the night at 10:00pm, with CPD officials confirming her death.

Prime Minister Robert Abela has set up a committee to review building regulations and work practices of the construction industry. New rules were introduced last year after a spate of similar incidents have been criticised as not being adequate enough to protect people and property adjacent to construction sites.