Shoplifter jailed for supermarket theft spree

A shoplifter has been jailed for seven months after he admitted to charges of aggravated theft from a leading supermarket and living an idle and vagrant life.

Petrov Evgeniy, 32, from Bulgaria, was charged with having committed the theft on February 27 at 4:30am from a Qormi shopping complex, which charges are aggravated by time and amount as well as having become a recidivist.

Before magistrate Audrey Demicoli, the man pleaded guilty to the charges, confirming his admission when given the opportunity to do so.

In view of his guilty plea, Evgeniy was sentenced to imprisonment for seven months.

Lawyer Martin Fenech was legal aid counsel to the accused.

Inspector Kylie Borg prosecuted.