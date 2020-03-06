Judge to deliver decree on bail request by three men accused of murdering Caruana Galizia

The court heared bail submissions for three men accused of planting and detonating the bomb that killed Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Judge Edwina Grima will decree on the matter at a later stage.

Brothers George and Alfred Degiorgio, and Vince Muscat murdered the journalist on 16 October 2017 by detonating a bomb that was placed inside her car.

The compilation of evidence against the three men was re-opened when middleman Melvin Theuma was granted a presidential pardon to tell all.

It was Theuma who acted as the broker between mastermind Yorgen Fenech and the three men.

Fenech is facing separate murder charges on the same case.

The compilation of evidence against the three men is being heard by Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit. However, today's sitting in front of Judge Edwina Grima is dealing with a bail request by the accused.