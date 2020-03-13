[LIVE] Caruana Galizia public inquiry: assistant police commissioner to testify

The Daphne Caruana Galizia public inquiry will continue today as assistant police commissioner Ian Abdilla is set to testify.

Abdilla had been previously accused by the late journalist's son, Matthew Caruana Galizia, of protecting government officials and passing information to former chief of staff at the Office of the Prime Minister, Keith Schembri.

In the previous sitting, the court heard that Schembri and former government communications chief Kurt Farrugia were privy to the dates for the raid on the Marsa potato shed.

The lead inspector in the Caruana Galizia murder investigation, Keith Arnaud, testified on Wednesday that he was present for two meetings at Castille.

The meetings took place in the run-up to the massive police and army raid that apprehended brothers George and Alfred Degiorgio, and Vince Muscat. They were subsequently charged with planting and detonating the bomb that killed Caruana Galizia on 16 October 2017.

The inquiry board is composed of retired judge Michael Mallia, former chief justice Joseph Said Pullicino, and Judge Abigail Lofaro.