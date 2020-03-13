menu

[LIVE] Caruana Galizia public inquiry: assistant police commissioner to testify

The public inquiry into the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia continues today 

matthew_agius
13 March 2020, 9:31am
by Matthew Agius
File photo
File photo
10:34 Abdilla says that the secrecy is still in force, that only his director Kenneth Farrugia could exempt him. The board says that Farrugia himself had testified. David Hudson
10:34 Comodini Cachia asks him whether the FIAU had received any reports on Keith Schembri. David Hudson
10:31 When the FIAU receives a report it would be addressed to the Commissioner of Police but it is very rare that the Commissioner would even be aware of it, he says. David Hudson
10:29 The questioning moves on as the board is concerned with the length of Abdilla's answers, asking him to be more concise. David Hudson
10:28 Comodini Cachia is grilling the witness on Silvio Valletta. “He would be aware of the reports I handled,” says Abdilla. David Hudson
10:27 Judge Said Pullicino points out that Abdilla must be prepared to answer questions, even if related to FIAU reports and the Unit's response to them. That remark brings a reply from Prof. Ian Refalo who once again points out that Abdilla cannot testify about ongoing proceedings. The board replies, saying that they have the power to ask for specific information. David Hudson
10:19 He is asked whether when Silvio Valletta was his direct superior officer, Valletta was also a member of the FIAU board. "I think so, yes,” he replies. David Hudson
10:15 Asked what sort of in-house training the unit had, he said that every invitation received from abroad for specialised training would be accepted. But most of his training was obtained on the job, he said. David Hudson
10:10 Abdilla gives the impression that the ECU's staff complement was constantly in a state of flux. David Hudson
10:09 "In 2013, I was an inspector. We always suffered with staff numbers." David Hudson
10:09 Abdilla is asked how many inspectors he had when he started. Judge Said Pullicino cuts in, saying that the board had been told that the unit was understaffed. "We are understaffed to this day," replies the witness. David Hudson
10:05 In 2013, before the change of government, Michael Cassar was in charge of the unit. He was replaced by Dr. Antoine Casha and then superintendent Paul Vassallo. David Hudson
10:02 The judges ask what the staff complement was in 2013 and what the difference is compared to today. "We had six or seven economic crimes inspectors, two on money laundering, but not everyone had a full complement of staff with him. We were around 25 or 26 in all." David Hudson
10:02 In 2016, he had made a plan for the unit, which was revised by Moneyval as it wasn't ambitious enough, he said. David Hudson
09:55 Lofaro observes that the ECU is very well resourced in comparison to the homicide squad. David Hudson
09:55 Others are studying ACCA, some are lawyers and there are even officers with a Masters in Organised Criminality, Abdilla tells the board. David Hudson
09:53 Last year, Abdilla says, the anti-money laundering unit had 20 people obtain a diploma on Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing. David Hudson
09:52 Asked by judge Michael Mallia whether special training was offered to these officers, he said that until recently, the choice of officer was made by the Commissioner in view of expertise and qualifications. David Hudson
09:51 There are plans, he says, to further increase the manpower of the ECU. David Hudson
09:51 There are also two civilian financial analysts and a small unit on blockchain analysts. David Hudson
09:50 The Economic Crimes Unit employs 60 individuals. Abdilla and superintendent Antonovic Muscat run the unit, Abdilla says. He has seven inspectors on economic crimes and four on money laundering. David Hudson
09:49 He was promoted to Superintendent in 2015 and in July 2018 he was promoted to assistant commissioner. David Hudson
09:48 He was stationed at the Economic Crimes Unit. David Hudson
09:48 He entered the police force in 2001 after graduating as an accountant. David Hudson
09:47 He takes the oath. Abdilla asks to testify while seated as he is recovering from an operation. It is granted. David Hudson
09:47 Ian Abdilla takes the stand. David Hudson
09:47 This, she says, includes his work on the Panama Papers and the case about John Dalli's daughters. David Hudson
09:45 Caruana Galizia's sister, Corinne Vella, presents a dossier on Abdilla before he testifies. David Hudson
09:44 Ian Abdilla's lawyer, Ian Refalo, request that the witness be heard behind closed doors as they are covered by professional secrecy. David Hudson
09:44 The board members are now presiding over the courtroom. David Hudson
09:41 We are waiting for the members of the board of inquiry to come out of their chambers: Judge Michael Mallia, former chief justice Joseph Said Pullicino, and Judge Abigail Lofaro. David Hudson
09:34 Assistant police commissioner Ian Abdilla is set to testify in today's public inquiry sitting. David Hudson
09:33 Good morning. David Hudson

The Daphne Caruana Galizia public inquiry will continue today as assistant police commissioner Ian Abdilla is set to testify.

Abdilla had been previously accused by the late journalist's son, Matthew Caruana Galizia, of protecting government officials and passing information to former chief of staff at the Office of the Prime Minister, Keith Schembri.

In the previous sitting, the court heard that Schembri and former government communications chief Kurt Farrugia were privy to the dates for the raid on the Marsa potato shed.

The lead inspector in the Caruana Galizia murder investigation, Keith Arnaud, testified on Wednesday that he was present for two meetings at Castille. 

The meetings took place in the run-up to the massive police and army raid that apprehended brothers George and Alfred Degiorgio, and Vince Muscat. They were subsequently charged with planting and detonating the bomb that killed Caruana Galizia on 16 October 2017. 

The inquiry board is composed of retired judge Michael Mallia, former chief justice Joseph Said Pullicino, and Judge Abigail Lofaro.

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
