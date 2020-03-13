Man found guilty of pushing wife into glass door jailed for 15 months

A man from Mtarfa has been jailed for 15 months after he was found guilty of pushing his wife into a glass cabinet door in a domestic argument.

The man was convicted of grievously injuring his wife when he grabbed her by the throat and rammed her into the glass cabinet door, smashing it, on 1 December 2018, as the couple’s 11-year-old son looked on.

Inspector Matthew Galea told the court, presided by magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech, that the couple had argued and the altercation had become physical. At one point, the man had grabbed his wife by the throat and pushed her into the glass cabinet behind her. The woman's hand smashed through the glass door and she suffered serious injuries.

The court said the evidence showed the man had committed an act of domestic violence against the woman and although he said that he was sorry for what happened, there was nothing to show that he had tried to make up for the damage or apologise to his wife.

The magistrate said it was unacceptable that the accused beat his wife in front of his 11-year-old son, going on to say that such scenes marked children for life.

Society expected that acts of violence in a domestic setting are punished seriously, said the magistrate, jailing the man for 15 months. A 3-year restraining order was also issued in favour of the woman.