Coronavirus: Chamber of Advocates advises lawyers not to attend court

The Chamber of Advocates has advised its members not to attend any court or Tribunal sitting until further notice to stop the transmission of COVID-19.

In a directive issued this afternoon, the Chamber said that after several meetings and attempts to prod the authorities to take immediate preventive measures, “the Government so far isn’t taking these measures as being necessary.”

A considerable number of people congregate in the courts every day, said the Chamber, adding that measures to avoid interpersonal interaction were necessary.

“The Chamber is of the opinion that the present position is not ideal to safeguard the health of all involved, amongst them lawyers, judges and court staff and the general public and this situation must be addressed decisively and immediately.”

To this end, the Chamber issued a directive to all lawyers to, as of the 16 March, avoid sittings at any court or tribunal until the Chamber tells them to do so. “This with the exception of inevitable situations and to bring themelves in line with legal timeframes for the presentation of judicial acts.”

The Chamber called on the authorities to intervene to take effective and immediate measures to suspend all activity in court before Monday 16 March.