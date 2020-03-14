Man who breached probation and injured partner in domestic violence case gets suspended sentence

A man from Zebbug has pleaded guilty to breaching a protection order and slightly injuring his partner in a domestic argument.

The 28-year-old was accused of having threatened, attacked and injured the woman on March 12. He was also accused of breaching a previous protection order issued on February 18.

Lawyer Lennox Vella, appearing on behalf of the accused, entered a guilty plea on behalf of the man.

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo handed the man a 13-month prison sentence, suspended for two years. He was also placed under a three-year probation and treatment order. A fresh protection order was issued in favour of the woman.

Inspector Roderick Agius prosecuted. Lawyers Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia appeared parte civile for the woman.