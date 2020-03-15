Youth arrested in Bormla drug find after trying to evade police

An 18-year-old man has been arrested by the police after a search on his person yielded several packets of an illegal substance, a pocket knife and a brass-knuckle.

The police said that while doing the rounds in Alessandra Street, Bormla at around 4:00 pm, police from the Rapid Intervention Unit (RIU) noticed the individual acting suspiciously.

Once approached by the police, the young man ran to Saint Mark Street, with police forced to follow him by foot due to the lack of vehicular access.

District police assisted by the RIU, followed the suspect until he stopped in front of a residence in Saint Helena Street and started knocking on the door.

He was arrested before he was let in.

The youth was taken to the Bormla police station before being transferred to the Floriana police depot.

Due to the suspect having known the owners of the residence he was knocking on, a police search yielded a further three packets which contained a substance suspected of being drugs.

Two people inside the residence, a 20-year-old man from Isla and a 27-year-old woman from Bormla are being investigated by the police.

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo is leading an inquiry.

Further investigations by the Bormla district police are also underway.