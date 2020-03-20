Italian grandparents make Malta bid for right to see their niece

You’ve heard of parental custody… but what about grandparents’ rights to see their grandchildren when they are locked out of the immediate family?

As it turns out, a Maltese court has declared that grandparents do have a juridical interest to request access to their grandchildren in custody cases. But this right is not automatic and must be given in the best interests of the child.

This was established in a case recently decided by Mr Justice Anthony Vella, filed by an Italian couple against their daughter, who is married to a Maltese man.

The defendants have a daughter aged three and had lived with the plaintiffs in Italy for a number of years. After the birth of their granddaughter, the plaintiffs developed a strong bond with her until in 2017, when her daughter, husband and granddaughter returned to Malta. From then on, they were cut off from their granddaughter, even when they travelled to Malta.

They argued that although the parents have the primary care and custody of the minor child, there was no legal justification for the grandchildren not to have a healthy relationship with their parents.

The plaintiffs asked the Court to allow them to have access to their granddaughter by establishing days and time when this can take place.

The defendants filed a statement of defence in which they held that there were similar proceedings in Italy which are now final and therefore, this case cannot be heard. They claimed also that the plaintiffs do not have a juridical interest in this case, since the law does not give a legal remedy. The defendants pleaded that what the plaintiffs requested was “a threat to public order because it would establish a new norm for grandparents to have right of access, a precedent in our legal system.”

But the court said that the defendants had accepted that the plaintiffs did have an emotional and general interest in seeing their granddaughter, but all the same they did not have a juridical interest emanating from any law.

“As has already been reiterated by this Court, the decision as to whether there should be visitation rights between the grandparents and the grandchild depends upon whether, after having assessed the whole case, it deems it in the best interests of that child and this in itself entails a decision on the merits of the case. This Court is not momentarily dealing with this matter in this decision, before it resolves the procedural issues raised in this case.

“The parental authority remains vested within the parents of the minor child and essentially granting visitation rights to grandparents can never be construed as a limitation of parental authority. Ultimately, it is always the best interests of the child that are to prevail,” said the court.

The Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union ensures that at all times, even when the child’s best interests are in conflict with the parents’ needs, the child’s interests are to prevail, both in short and long term, said the judge, rejecting the defendants’ plea on parental authority. Therefore, the right of access of grandparents is not automatic and must be given in the best interest of the child.

All four of the defendants’ pleas were rejected by the court and the proceedings will now continue for a decision on the merits.