Man seriously injured at fireworks factory in Salini

The man suffered burns to his body and was transported to Mater Dei hospital

david_hudson
17 March 2020, 4:51pm
by David Hudson
File photo
File photo

A man suffered burns to his body and was hospitalised after injuring himself in a fireworks factory in Salini on Tuesday.

The incident took place at around 2:50pm on Tuesday in an area known as Tal-Qadi in Salini, limits of Naxxar.

Police went on-site and said that the man, a 27-year-old from Naxxar, had been transported to Mater Dei hospital by another person.

Magistrate Astrid May Grima launched an inquiry into the incident.

Police investigations continue.

David Hudson is an IGM press awards (Investigative stories) winner of 2019
