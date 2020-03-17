Man seriously injured at fireworks factory in Salini

A man suffered burns to his body and was hospitalised after injuring himself in a fireworks factory in Salini on Tuesday.

The incident took place at around 2:50pm on Tuesday in an area known as Tal-Qadi in Salini, limits of Naxxar.

Police went on-site and said that the man, a 27-year-old from Naxxar, had been transported to Mater Dei hospital by another person.

Magistrate Astrid May Grima launched an inquiry into the incident.

Police investigations continue.