Man seriously injured at fireworks factory in Salini
The man suffered burns to his body and was transported to Mater Dei hospital
A man suffered burns to his body and was hospitalised after injuring himself in a fireworks factory in Salini on Tuesday.
The incident took place at around 2:50pm on Tuesday in an area known as Tal-Qadi in Salini, limits of Naxxar.
Police went on-site and said that the man, a 27-year-old from Naxxar, had been transported to Mater Dei hospital by another person.
Magistrate Astrid May Grima launched an inquiry into the incident.
Police investigations continue.
More in Court & Police
Court & Police
Court & Police
Court & Police