Corradino prison takes early Covid-19 steps to protect inmates

At a time when many Maltese are virtual prisoners in their own homes due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 coronavirus, inmates at the Corradino Correctional Facility are in one of the safest places to be.

Sources close to the prison authorities gave MaltaToday an insight into the preparations at the Corradino Correctional Facility for the possibility of an outbreak of Covid-19.

“Cleaning efforts are ongoing and vital, given the density of the population – approximately 1,000 persons in 1 square kilometre. Staff and inmates are constantly engaged in scrubbing the facility down,” a source said.

Contingency plans had started being drawn up over two weeks ago, with masks, infrared thermometers and HAZMAT suits being procured well in advance of the virus’s arrival on Maltese shores.

A makeshift emergency clinic and dormitory for staff was constructed and a quarantine area for new prisoners has also been allocated.

Every worker and inmate are having their temperatures tested regularly and as of Tuesday morning, all 806 prisoners and over 200 staff were found to be in good health.

Visitors to the prison and parcels containing clothing were stopped last week.

In addition to this, 50 hand sanitiser stations have been installed, the sources said. A stock of face masks was also procured but is not being used at the moment as there are currently no sick prisoners.

Additional phone cards have been issued to the inmates who are reportedly taking the added restrictions well.

Passengers in cars entering the premises are also being checked with digital thermometers.

The sources said that in the case of an outbreak, all prisoners will be confined their cells to avoid spreading of the illness in the respective divisions, in line with Health Department instructions.